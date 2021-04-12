Azerbaijan discloses daily volume of oil production for March 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Daily oil production (together with condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 734,800 barrels in March 2021, Trend reports referring to the country's Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, of the mentioned volume 592,100 barrels accounted for crude oil and 142,700 barrels - for condensate.

At the 13th and 14th meetings of the OPEC+ countries' ministers (held in January and March 2021), an agreement was reached to continue observing the current quotas for daily crude oil production in February, March, and April of this year.

According to Azerbaijan's obligations, for this period, as in January, the reduction will be 123,000 barrels, and daily crude oil production will remain at the level of 595,000 barrels.

The reduction in daily crude oil production by OPEC+ countries in April will amount to 6.9 million barrels.

