Ukraine may take part in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Ukraine is interested in participating in the reconstruction of the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from the Armenian occupation, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krikli said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Krikli made the remark at a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on issues arising from cooperation in the energy sector.

Noting the contribution of the intergovernmental commission to the development of cooperation and strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields, Shahbazov stressed that mutual trade and investments are developing with a growing trend.

The officials focused on the activities of the working group, created with the aim of developing Azerbaijani-Ukrainian bilateral energy ties and implementing joint projects, and issues to be discussed at the next meeting, which is planned to be held in the near future.

In the course of the meeting, Krikli said that with the victory of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had been ended, and thus peace was established in the region.

The Ukrainian minister expressed interest in the participation of Ukrainian companies in the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Having informed about the infrastructure projects being implemented in Ukraine at present, Krikli noted the broad investment opportunities for representatives of Azerbaijani business in Ukraine.

Krikli expressed confidence that the dynamic development of trade and economic relations will continue in the future.

At the meeting, the information was provided on the activities of the Trade House of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed the possibilities of expanding partnership between the two countries in various fields and holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

