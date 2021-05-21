EIB to finance project for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Serbia
Latest
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev