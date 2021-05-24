Volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Ukraine disclosed

Oil&Gas 24 May 2021 05:10 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Ukraine disclosed
Time came to assess Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan - French Mediapart
Time came to assess Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan - French Mediapart
Russia ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in border delimitation issue - FM
Russia ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in border delimitation issue - FM
No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president
No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 05:10
Israel to lift most COVID-19 restrictions in June: health minister Israel 04:45
Turkey reports 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186,487 in total Turkey 04:11
Blinken says unclear if Iran ready to return to compliance with nuclear deal US 03:29
Egypt receives raw materials to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Other News 02:43
UK records another 2,235 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Europe 01:58
Nigeria's economy grows in first quarter on oil price rise Other News 01:16
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 563,000 in past day Other News 00:38
Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament Society 00:08
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 00:01
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at international tournament in Kiev Society 23 May 23:47
Azerbaijan now included in Abu Dhabi's 'Green List' for tourists Economy 23 May 23:40
Italian cable car crash kills at least 13, injures three Europe 23 May 23:24
Iran's Bank Refah Kargaran announces amount of issued loans Finance 23 May 23:19
Committee set up in Iran to restore activities of enterprises Business 23 May 22:45
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,400 in Israel Israel 23 May 22:44
Committee discloses amount of revenues from communication services accounting for Azerbaijan’s Baku ICT 23 May 22:39
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of computer equipment Tenders 23 May 22:19
Max Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix to take drivers' championship lead Other News 23 May 21:52
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 23 May 21:19
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 23 May 21:10
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end Other News 23 May 20:51
‘Impatient’ Russians want flights to Turkey to resume as summer looms Tourism 23 May 20:42
Passports to be available to Georgians residing abroad at half price, IDs free between May 24-June 7 Georgia 23 May 20:39
Iran-IAEA agreement maybe extended for one month more Nuclear Program 23 May 20:38
Turnover of securities on Azerbaijani capital market greatly increases y-o-y Finance 23 May 20:09
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran decreases Finance 23 May 19:44
COVID-19 cases decline in Turkey, over 27M vaccines administered Turkey 23 May 19:13
Georgia to likely secure Pfizer jab in Q3 Georgia 23 May 19:06
Weekly review of main events of ICT sector in Azerbaijan ICT 23 May 19:01
Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Business 23 May 18:54
Baku holds closing ceremony of World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics (PHOTO) Society 23 May 18:41
Israeli imports from China up 37.5 pct in first 4 months Economy 23 May 18:31
Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners in group exercises of World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition (PHOTO) Society 23 May 18:03
Russia takes first place in group exercises at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:49
Iran’s GTC declares volume of wheat to be purchased in Markazi Province Business 23 May 17:43
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund to allocate funds to buy IT and office equipment Finance 23 May 17:41
Iran’s IMIDRO unveils amount of money spent to fight coronavirus Business 23 May 17:40
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 23 May 17:39
Number of payment terminals decreased in Uzbekistan Finance 23 May 17:39
IATA urges countries to mitigate border crossing rules in short and medium term prospects Transport 23 May 17:39
Internet to be free of charge in Iran – Minister ICT 23 May 17:37
Duo from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:37
Russian representative wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 17:37
Baku awards winners of competitions in individual program for men and among mixed pairs (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 23 May 17:35
Russian athlete takes gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:29
We hope that Russia , US will continue to play big importance to our country - President Aliyev Politics 23 May 17:25
Baku holds awarding ceremony of winners in individual program for women and among trios (PHOTO) Society 23 May 17:20
Trio from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions in Baku Society 23 May 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 23 Society 23 May 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 219 more COVID-19 cases, 717 recoveries Society 23 May 16:53
China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April Oil&Gas 23 May 16:02
Baku holds awards ceremony of winners and prize-winners in aerobic dance program of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 15:17
Russian gymnasts grab gold in aerobic dance program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 15:17
Uzbekistan using Russian technologies for introducing digital labeling Uzbekistan 23 May 15:10
Iran's NIDC discloses number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 23 May 15:09
Group of gymnasts from Russia ranks first at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 15:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction Finance 23 May 14:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 23 May 14:47
Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition continue performing in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:45
Winners and prize-winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:45
Russian athlete grabs gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:42
Mixed pair of gymnasts from Romania grab gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:42
Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale Turkey 23 May 14:42
Georgia reports 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, 20 deaths Georgia 23 May 14:37
Scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city – terrifying, Former US ambassador says Politics 23 May 14:31
Inflation rate in Iran grows Finance 23 May 14:30
Iran declares data of balance of bank loans Finance 23 May 14:29
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 23 May 14:26
Turkmenistan sees increase in volume of exports to Kazakhstan Business 23 May 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 23 May 14:01
Winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in individual program and trios awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 14:00
Trio from Russia took first place at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 23 May 14:00
Azerbaijani athlete won bronze at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 13:56
Final day of World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 23 May 12:35
Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna Other News 23 May 12:19
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zallar village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Society 23 May 11:27
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about gas sector Oil&Gas 23 May 10:30
Turkey's Yapi Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan Finance 23 May 10:11
Uzbekistan eyes purchasing equipment from Dutch manufacturer Uzbekistan 23 May 09:26
Volume of rapeseed to be purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 23 May 09:25
Ukraine's share in total exports of Azerbaijan increases y-o-y Business 23 May 09:24
Command-staff exercises continue in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 23 May 09:23
Lava reaches Goma airport in DR Congo after volcanic eruption, residents urged to evacuate Other News 23 May 09:22
Parliament Speaker: Main message from Brussels is Georgia in EU Georgia 23 May 08:38
Kazakhstan reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 23 May 08:34
Kazakhstan's revenues from passenger transport by road skyrocket Transport 23 May 08:01
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 9,000, 5,178,648 in total Turkey 23 May 07:49
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China Other News 23 May 07:16
Argentina begins strict lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19 Other News 23 May 06:04
IS militants killed in airdrop operation in eastern Iraq Arab World 23 May 05:16
16 dead during mountain marathon in China's Gansu Other News 23 May 04:10
Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Europe 23 May 03:17
Qatar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 215,160 in total Arab World 23 May 02:44
UN Security Council welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Gaza World 23 May 02:04
Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money World 23 May 01:18
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 mln as outbreak worsens Other News 23 May 00:27
Uzbekneftegaz to supply aviation kerosene produced at GTL plant local and int’l air transportation Oil&Gas 22 May 23:59
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss increase in regular flights Kyrgyzstan 22 May 23:16
All news