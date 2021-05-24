Azerbaijan registers new energy consulting company
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy has registered ‘Integrated energy consulting company’ LLC in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service.
"The authorized capital of the company is 100 manat ($58.8)," the tax service said.
According to the service, Alish Hasanov is the legal representative of the company.
The legal address of the branch: 47 Fuzuli Street, Nasimi district, Baku city, Azerbaijan.
Date of state registration: February 23, 2021.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva
Latest
Current political turmoil in Yerevan is result of unprecedented economic crisis in Armenia - Peter Tase
Polymetal agrees on new financing with interest rates linked to GHG mission intensity reduction targets
Israeli expert emphasizes need to suppress any attempts of Armenia to appropriate Azerbaijani culture