Azerbaijan registers new energy consulting company

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy has registered ‘Integrated energy consulting company’ LLC in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service.

"The authorized capital of the company is 100 manat ($58.8)," the tax service said.

According to the service, Alish Hasanov is the legal representative of the company.

The legal address of the branch: 47 Fuzuli Street, Nasimi district, Baku city, Azerbaijan.

Date of state registration: February 23, 2021.

