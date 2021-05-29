Azerbaijani SOCAR discusses execution of 2021 financial plan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held its regular meeting, Trend reports referring to a source in the company.

According to the source, the meeting participants exchanged views on the implementation of the company’s financial plan for 2021.

Chairman of the Board, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the meeting participants on the Republic Day.

"This year we celebrate the Republic Day as citizens of a strong and independent Azerbaijan who achieved a glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020) under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," Jabbarov said.

Besides, the participants discussed measures taken to ensure the fulfillment of tasks arising from the president’s decrees and orders. They also heard a presentation of the company on the implementation status of the set tasks.

The Supervisory Board was established on the basis of the presidential decree ‘On measures to improve the management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan’ dated January 23, 2021.

