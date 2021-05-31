Power generation at Georgian Enguri HPP increases

Oil&Gas 31 May 2021 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
Power generation at Georgian Enguri HPP increases
Power generation at Georgian Enguri HPP increases Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkish exports to D-8 countries rise in value Turkey 11:38
Iran to allocate funds for import poultry Business 11:38
Iran's vegetable oil production exceeds demand Business 11:37
TEDPIX sees gains in Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange Business 11:36
IFC to engage in formulating new WB Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan - Director (INTERVIEW) Economy 11:36
Iran to create new jobs in construction sector Business 11:27
Azerbaijan's MoD instructs military unit commanders to suppress Armenia's provocations Politics 11:27
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 11:26
Iran's exports through Astara border checkpoint increase Business 11:24
Georgia welcomes Turkish investors entering country - PM Business 11:24
Spain considers opening center for supply of pedigree small ruminants in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:23
UNESCO was absent in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years - former ISESCO director general Politics 11:22
Azerbaijan is ally of Europe in South Caucasus, French senator says Politics 11:16
Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:15
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 11:14
Uzbekneftegaz GTL eyes producing high-quality synthetic fuel in 3Q2021 Oil&Gas 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:13
SOFAZ reveals volume of investments in shares Oil&Gas 11:04
Weekly review of trading at State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan Business 11:00
Iranian currency rates for May 31 Finance 11:00
Uzbekistan, Spain consider organizing joint production of PVC pipes Uzbekistan 11:00
Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center organize event on results of 'South Caucasus: Regional Development and Cooperation Prospects' conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:58
Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years US 10:55
Uzbekistan plans to triple share of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 10:50
Situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border under control - State Border Service Politics 10:43
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:42
BSTDB discloses amount of funds allocated for SOCAR and SOCAR AQS operations Oil&Gas 10:34
Uzbekistan's shares COVID-19 data for May 31 Uzbekistan 10:26
Iran, Russia to boost co-op in fishery sector Business 10:23
Qatar's second shipment of medical aid arrives in Iran's Tehran Society 10:23
bp, Azerbaijan in talks on co-op in clean energy, energy transition solutions Oil&Gas 10:09
Number of Turkish labor migrants in Georgia continues to grow Turkey 10:06
Uzbekistan's import value of Turkish cars grows in 4M2021 Turkey 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31 Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze at World Cup in Bulgaria (PHOTO) Society 09:57
OIC states boost exports from Turkey Turkey 09:56
Major Tesla consignment set to dock in Ashdod Port US 09:53
Oil prices climb as demand to outstrip supply in H2 Oil&Gas 09:29
TAP needed as cheap route to transport renewably produced hydrogen - Hydrogen Europe Oil&Gas 09:26
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 84 mb YTD Oil&Gas 09:04
Vietnam records trade deficit in 5 months Economy 08:44
Azerbaijan ahead of many countries in creation, development of digital government services Politics 08:41
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from US transported through Turkish ports Turkey 08:01
Turkey to further ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop Turkey 07:57
Iran’s SCO membership on agenda Iran 07:50
US budget 2022 includes $88 mln for Georgia Finance 07:46
1,405 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Brazil reports 874 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:33
Turkey reports 6,933 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:49
ECOWAS suspends Mali's membership until democracy restored: official Other News 05:06
Jordan faces severe water supply crisis after low-precipitation rainy season Arab World 03:55
Israeli researchers find major cause of Parkinson's Israel 02:51
Renault-Nissan's south India plant staff to stay away on Monday Other News 01:46
India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state eases COVID-19 lockdown Other News 00:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 00:01
Iran launches several industrial enterprises in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 30 May 23:11
Myanmar extends suspension of int'l flights for one month over COVID-19 Other News 30 May 22:55
Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, lowest daily tally since October Europe 30 May 22:10
Industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Zanjan Province Business 30 May 22:01
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Ambarli port Turkey 30 May 21:19
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Mazandaran Province up Business 30 May 20:54
Contracts on Azadegan oil field to be signed in Iran Oil&Gas 30 May 20:33
Iranian Offshore Oil Company resumes extraction on several oil wells Oil&Gas 30 May 20:31
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy new licenses for IBM software Tenders 30 May 20:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 30 May 20:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 31 Oil&Gas 30 May 20:29
Kazakhstan's exports to Bulgaria plummet Business 30 May 20:28
Turkish exports of chemicals to China soar Turkey 30 May 20:26
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 30 May 20:25
Israeli researchers find major cause of Parkinson's World 30 May 19:37
Indonesia reports 6,115 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more deaths Other News 30 May 18:41
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province soars Transport 30 May 18:03
2 killed, at least 20 injured in U.S. Florida club shooting US 30 May 17:57
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction Finance 30 May 17:33
Azerbaijan confirms 141 more COVID-19 cases, 486 recoveries Society 30 May 17:11
Armenian side already properly analyzing issues related to inevitability of Zangazur corridor - President Aliyev Politics 30 May 16:51
Turkey boosts exports of grain, legumes to international markets Turkey 30 May 16:48
Turkey sees increase of incoming Kazakhstan citizens Turkey 30 May 16:47
After second Karabakh war, we are working on new corridor – Zangazur corridor, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 May 16:34
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kermanshah Province announced Business 30 May 16:25
Relations between Azerbaijan, Iran in energy sector develop positively – Iranian Minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 May 16:02
Armenia brings up children in spirit of predation from early age – Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office (VIDEO) Politics 30 May 15:56
Iran shares generation data of Shahid Rajaee TPP Oil&Gas 30 May 15:55
Azerbaijan holds event on anniversary of military unit (PHOTO) Politics 30 May 15:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Haji Isagli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 30 May 15:44
Georgia reports 723 coronavirus cases, 1 407 recoveries, 18 deaths Georgia 30 May 15:43
Egypt sends security delegation to Israel, Palestine to solidify truce Arab World 30 May 14:53
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial sector Finance 30 May 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 30 Society 30 May 14:13
Definitely upsetting to see scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - US vlogger Politics 30 May 13:53
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkey’s Aliaga port Turkey 30 May 13:51
Iran boosts rice imports Business 30 May 13:41
4 areas of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 30 May 13:03
Textile enterprise commissioned in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 30 May 12:52
Foreign bloggers visit Aghdam Drama Theater in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 30 May 12:46
9 militants including local commander killed in E. Afghanistan Other News 30 May 12:32
Azerbaijan shows footage from Esrik village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 30 May 12:17
Foreign bloggers visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam mosque (PHOTO) Society 30 May 12:03
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure Politics 30 May 11:49
