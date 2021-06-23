Azerbaijani oil continues to rise in price

Oil&Gas 23 June 2021 13:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil continues to rise in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, rose by $1.43 on June 22 compared to the previous price, settling at $75.72 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.01 per barrel on June 22, increasing by 43 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port reached $72.17 per barrel on June 22, having grown by 43 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $74.85 per barrel, an increase of 56 cents compared to the previous price.

