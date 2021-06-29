Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations

Oil&Gas 29 June 2021 16:23 (UTC+04:00)
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:32
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 16:29
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op Business 16:29
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province Politics 16:29
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:28
Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 16:24
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Politics 16:24
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations Oil&Gas 16:23
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain Georgia 16:21
Iran Currency Exchange trade increases Business 16:20
Sales of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company soar Oil&Gas 16:20
Various industrial contracts concluded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:20
Turkish cargo train to pass through Azerbaijan heading to China Transport 16:19
Iran sets new record on generation of small-scale power plants Oil&Gas 16:19
Azerbaijan unveils latest data on fees in insurance market Finance 16:18
Tete-a-tete meeting of Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon Kyrgyzstan 16:04
Courtyard by Marriott To Debut In Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16:00
Caspian countries should bring upstream and carbon-neutral investments together – Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 15:43
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 15:11
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Other News 15:08
Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation Other News 15:07
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism Other News 15:02
Coal is dying and ADB wants out of it - NGO Forum on ADB's coal strategy exit Business 14:55
Georgian company to repair Garadagh-Agstafa-Tbilisii gas pipeline Oil&Gas 14:55
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for power units repair Tenders 14:54
LNG’s role in ensuring European supply security Oil&Gas 14:53
French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways Transport 14:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Oil&Gas 14:50
EBRD reveals forecasts of Turkmenistan's real GDP for next year Finance 14:49
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses production data Oil&Gas 14:36
Chinese business eyes renewables, transport, engineering projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:36
United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus jets US 14:34
Belarus discloses value of building material supplies to Azerbaijan Construction 14:33
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province climbs Transport 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14:23
Georgia to use renewable energy sources in agricultural lending project Business 14:18
More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020 Tourism 14:16
Uzbekistan shares data on revenues from copper sales Uzbekistan 14:15
Prosecutor reads out indictment at trial in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum Politics 14:09
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:46
Iranian Energy Minister talks about facilities in water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 13:45
EBRD renews Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2021-2022 Finance 13:45
Iran to resume operations of manufacturing enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 13:41
Iran's auto industry reduces reliance on auto parts import - minister Business 13:39
Iran's Saderat Bank to support production and employment Business 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank consider measures to increase hydrocarbons output Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran's Karun power plant stops production due to water shortage Business 13:32
Uzbekistan's economy to grow due to higher prices for raw materials - EBRD Uzbekistan 13:26
Iran to negotiate with Russia to improve northern ports Business 13:26
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan to create joint dev't fund Business 13:21
Iran sees increase in price of gold and gold coin - Iran Gold and Jewelry Association Business 13:20
“Special” and “Exclusive” numbers with 099 prefix from Bakcell ICT 13:15
EBRD discloses volume of project portfolio in Azerbaijan Finance 13:14
Exports of Iran via Isfahan Province increase Business 13:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports Transport 13:14
Lending to Azerbaijan's economy grows Finance 13:13
Number of ships docking at Turkish ports in May 2021 disclosed Transport 13:12
Iran's exports through customs of Mazandaran Province grow Business 13:12
Azerbaijan boosts production of building materials Business 13:11
Money supply continues to grow in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 13:11
Azerbaijan unveils 5M2021 chemicals production figures Business 13:09
French Schneider Electric offering 'green' solutions for railway dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 13:08
Electrification of railways continues in Azerbaijan Transport 13:07
Azerbaijani state committee to put state property up for auction Business 13:06
Azerbaijan's parliament delegation visits country's embassy in Hungary (PHOTO) Politics 13:00
Turkey's Human Rights & Equality Institution to conduct assessment mission in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:50
Digitalization in oil & gas industry: Azerbaijan’s case Oil&Gas 12:49
Kazakhstan’s fiscal policy to remain accommodative in 2021 Business 12:46
Iranian currency rates for June 29 Finance 12:38
Azerbaijan issues update on demined area of liberated territories Society 12:32
Georgia sees increase in exports of fruit and vegetable juices Business 12:29
Liberman mulls VAT on o'seas online purchases Israel 12:27
Uzbekistan, Turkey eye creation of joint industrial zone Uzbekistan 12:27
Number of countries purchase Turkmen products on exchange Business 12:26
Uzbekistan, Turkey to deepen co-op in field of economy digitalization ICT 12:26
All news