OPEC+ monitoring recommends member-states bring 2 mln bpd back to market by year end
The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee recommended at Thursday meeting that member-states increase crude production by 0.4 mln barrels per day each month from August to December, a source in OPEC told TASS, Trend reports.
"Yes, by 0.4 mln barrels per day each month by the end of the year," he said.
Moreover, the committee recommended the extension of the oil output regulation agreement by the end of 2022.
Consequently, it is suggested that a total of 2 mln barrels per day will be brought back to the market in five months. That means OPEC+ nations will cut production by 3.7 mln barrels per day by the end of the year.
The recommendation is to be considered at the OPEC+ ministerial meeting that is due to start at 8:30 pm (GMT+4).
