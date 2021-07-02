SOCAR nominated as one of largest taxpayers in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

SOCAR won in the nominations: "One of the largest taxpayers to the state budget of Georgia" and "a company with high social responsibility", Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

The "Business Rating XXI" award ceremony of the Georgian Times media holding was held at Garden Hall.

At the event, which was attended by prominent figures of Georgia, the best companies selected by experts were named. At the ceremony of presenting the business award, by a decision of a competent jury, SOCAR was named the investor of the year.

SOCAR Energy Georgia was founded in 2006 and its main activities are the import and sale of petroleum products, as well as the import, supply and distribution of natural gas for social and commercial consumers throughout Georgia.

At the same time, the company implements important social projects in Georgia.

