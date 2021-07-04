No accidents occurred on marine platforms under direct control of SOCAR
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4
By Leman Zeynalova - Trend
No accidents have occurred on marine platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and the work continues in normal mode, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR told Trend.
