Azerbaijan's Azerenergy building new substations in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC is carrying out comprehensive work to connect the Aghdam district to the countrywide energy system, provide it with stable and uninterrupted electricity within the Azerbaijani president’s instructions, Trend reports referring to a source in the company.

According to the source, given the size of the Aghdam district and the implementation of large projects, two 110/35/10 kV ‘Aghdam-1’ and ‘Aghdam-2’ substations are being built in the district. The Aghdam-1 substation is being built at the entrance to Aghdam city, the district’s urban center, next to the former bus station, and the Aghdam-2 substation - in the direction of the Shelli village.

A double-circuit high-voltage power line with a voltage of 110 kilovolts is being laid to the substations at a distance of 40 km from a substation in the district's Khyndyrystan village. Besides, the Azerenerji Karabakh regional control center is under construction near the Aghdam-1 substation, where the most modern digital equipment for automatic control of the liberated territories will be installed.

Work is intensively being conducted at the Aghdam-1 substation. Most of the work at the Aghdam-2 substation has already been completed and construction is close to ending. In the coming months, it’s planned to complete the construction of a 110 kV transmission line at a distance of 40 km, including the Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations, as well as the Karabakh regional control center, added the source.

Aghdam district had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war in 2020.