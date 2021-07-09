Croatia, Azerbaijan talking over new projects in energy, IT – minister (Exclusive)

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presents credentials to president of Poland Turkmenistan 10:12
Azerbaijan's PayRiff payment system expanding range of services Economy 10:11
Croatia, Azerbaijan set to hold 2nd session of Joint Commission on Economic Co-op – FM (Exclusive) Business 10:07
Azerbaijan discloses most visited state websites ICT 10:07
Croatia, Azerbaijan talking over new projects in energy, IT – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:02
OPEC+ fallout lead to ramp up in Gulf states Oil&Gas 09:57
“SMEs need access to collateral-free loans and operational efficiency” Economy 09:54
US company to use 10% of IGB’s capacity Oil&Gas 09:46
Russian aircraft designers eye to launch electric planes into sky Transport 09:42
Critical Importance of Ecosystem Restoration Other News 09:41
Chilean authorities to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus Other News 09:28
Online payments firm Stripe takes first step toward blockbuster listing US 09:24
Tax reform tops agenda as G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice Europe 09:19
Sweden lifts Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for unnecessary travel Azerbaijan 09:02
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banking sector increase Finance 08:58
Bill on payment services and systems at stage of coordination with state agencies - CBA Finance 08:47
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund discloses volume of issued state mortgage loans by July 2021 Finance 08:46
Kazakhstan interested in using its practice in implementation of "smart" projects in Azerbaijan ICT 08:43
Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills three, many feared trapped Other News 08:38
UK continues to explore other options to assist Azerbaijan in demining - ambassador (INTERVIEW) Politics 08:00
John Kerry to visit Moscow on July 12-15, says Department of State US 07:35
Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president Other News 07:01
11 injured in hot air balloon crash in New Zealand Other News 06:25
Israel's car imports jump 51.2 pct in H1: report Israel 05:41
Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time -PM Trudeau Other News 05:00
Emirates to restart flights between Dubai and Mauritius from July 15 Arab World 04:21
Brazil reports 1,639 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 03:42
U.S. California announces drought emergency in more counties amid new heat wave US 03:05
Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64 US 02:29
Libya closes borders with Tunisia for a week due to rise in coronavirus cases Arab World 01:52
Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash - police Europe 01:08
Taliban fighters capture key Afghan border crossing with Iran Other News 00:31
Azerbaijan exploring cyber-physical systems based on Industry 4.0 platform ICT 8 July 23:59
Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12 Arab World 8 July 23:40
Israel doubles water supply to Jordan, source says PM met king Israel 8 July 23:08
Azerbaijani gymnasts prepare for most important competition of their career Society 8 July 22:55
Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as U.S. leaves US 8 July 22:49
Turkey ready to help Lithuania in migration management: Cavushoglu Turkey 8 July 22:08
World food prices fall for first time in 12 months in June — FAO Other News 8 July 21:56
Turkmen, Russia highlight prospects of co-op in number of areas Turkmenistan 8 July 21:34
Central Asian foreign ministries discuss Afghan peace process, security Central Asia 8 July 21:26
UK reports another 32,551 coronavirus cases Europe 8 July 21:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of exchange transactions with cash Finance 8 July 21:07
NCOC talks dredging of Western Access Channel at Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 8 July 21:06
Georgia opens new refrigeration plant Business 8 July 21:06
Share of business loans in client portfolio of Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 8 July 21:04
Hungary, Georgia committed to exploring potential areas of investment Business 8 July 21:04
Russia holds meeting of prosecutors general of CIS member-states (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 8 July 20:49
European Gymnastics president congratulates newly elected EOC president World 8 July 20:49
Azerbaijan Investment Holding holds another meeting of Supervisory Board (PHOTO) Economy 8 July 20:31
Azerbaijan files criminal case due to incident with mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 8 July 19:48
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO) Politics 8 July 19:17
New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures implementation of effective investment policy – Minister Economy 8 July 18:21
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses details of incident with mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 8 July 18:14
EU ready to provide all support for region's dev't after Karabakh war - Commissioner Politics 8 July 18:12
Georgia and Poland sign agreement on avoidance of double taxation Business 8 July 18:05
Azerbaijan - strong partner of EU in energy sector - EU official Politics 8 July 17:52
UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan holding situation after Karabakh war on its agenda (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 8 July 17:46
Civil Aviation Agency talks operations of airline companies in Georgia Transport 8 July 17:33
Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming censorship US 8 July 17:32
Alpha Tau Medical agrees SPAC merger at $1b valuation Israel 8 July 17:31
Moscow has enough vaccines to meet demand, says sanitary watchdog Russia 8 July 17:27
Training aircraft crashes in Lebanon, three feared dead Arab World 8 July 17:25
The Number of Airlines Operating Passenger Flights to Baku is Increasing Economy 8 July 17:23
USAID, Azerbaijan's SMEs development agency ink MoU (PHOTO) Economy 8 July 17:20
Turkish ministry reveals number of ships docking at Aliaga port in 5M2021 Turkey 8 July 17:14
EU ready to help economic dev't of Eastern Partnership states in post-COVID-19 period - Commissioner Politics 8 July 17:12
Georgia reveals statistics on fully vaccinated people as of July 8 Georgia 8 July 17:11
U.S. Embassy delivers equipment to strengthen Kyrgyz border security Kyrgyzstan 8 July 16:52
Subsidies for winegrowers to increase in Georgia Finance 8 July 16:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 8 Society 8 July 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 104 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries Society 8 July 16:37
PASHA Capital - top company for number of operations at Baku Stock Exchange in 1H2021 Finance 8 July 16:23
Azerbaijani Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office talks latest mine explosion Society 8 July 16:18
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (VIDEO) Politics 8 July 16:09
Uzbekistan to place new sovereign Eurobonds Finance 8 July 16:03
Inflation expected to fall from March 2022 in Georgia - NBG Finance 8 July 16:01
MOL Group, Tatneft launch joint project for rubber bitumen plant Oil&Gas 8 July 15:55
European type new centers to be established in Georgian municipalities - PM Construction 8 July 15:54
Turkey discloses 5M2021 volume of cargo handled through Aliaga port Turkey 8 July 15:49
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop Finance 8 July 15:48
EU becomes top trading partner of Georgia - PM Business 8 July 15:48
Iran completely stops selling of raw steel – President Rouhani Business 8 July 15:33
TAP, IGB critically important for securing access to diverse energy supplies – US envoy Oil&Gas 8 July 15:28
Port of Baku - key player in connectivity agenda of EU, commissioner says Economy 8 July 15:28
U.S. will not immediately lift travel restrictions - White House official US 8 July 15:23
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade skyrockets y-o-y Business 8 July 15:22
Azerbaijan to export gold in raw form and as ready-made jewelry soon - Jewelers Association Business 8 July 15:22
Russia constantly holds talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh issue - Peskov Politics 8 July 15:21
Azerbaijan’s export volume to Israel down Business 8 July 15:21
New Israeli finance minister seeks sweeping economic changes Israel 8 July 15:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 8 July 15:18
NCOC talks Water Treating Facilities Project progress in Kazakhstan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 8 July 15:18
Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500 million Arab World 8 July 15:17
EU will recognize Russia’s COVID-19 jab unless there are artificial obstacles — Kremlin Europe 8 July 15:13
Two civilians seriously injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district Society 8 July 15:13
Iranian official talks exhibition on sale of Azerbaijani-Iranian products in Khudafarin Business 8 July 15:02
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Pakistan amid COVID-19 Business 8 July 15:01
Third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 may be carried out in Azerbaijan Society 8 July 14:55
Decision for resumption Iran's nuclear deal to be made–Chief of Staff of President of Iran Nuclear Program 8 July 14:45
