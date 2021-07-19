SOCAR Turkey uses environmentally friendly platform to digitalize signature process
Latest
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst
There is huge potential between Azerbaijan and Croatia for expanding cooperation - Ex-president of Croatia (PHOTO)
Partnership between European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support - Charles Michel
Opening of all communications in region will enable Azerbaijan to have unimpeded access to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Aliyev
Existing modern infrastructure and transport will allow Azerbaijan opportunity to implement projects in our territories in relatively short time - President Aliyev
I am confident that more companies will operate and expand their activities in territories Azerbaijan liberated as result of second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel gave joint press conference (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)