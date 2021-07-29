Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Interview)

Oil&Gas 29 July 2021 08:23 (UTC+04:00)
Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Trend's exclusive interview with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman

Question: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Croatian-Azerbaijani trade turnover since the closure of borders?

Answer: We are glad to say that the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of borders did not have a negative impact on trade in goods between Croatia and Azerbaijan, because in 2020 both Croatian exports to Azerbaijan and Croatian imports from Azerbaijan increased.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics, Croatian exports to Azerbaijan grew by 5% (from 1.37 to 1.44 million EUR or from 1.63 to 1.71 million USD) and Croatian imports from Azerbaijan by 10% (from 339.78 to 440.57 EUR or from around 476 to 524 millions USD), meaning that the total exchange grew by about 10%.

Croatia is among the top 5 importers of Azerbaijani goods in the world and no. 3 among EU member states.

Although exports of goods from Croatia to Azerbaijan have been modest, except in 2012 when Croatia exported two ferries to Azerbaijan, there was an increase with figures in services provided by Croatian IT companies to Azerbaijani customers in 2020. This is the result of the presence of Croatian IT companies in Azerbaijan and their participation in annual Bakutel exhibitions for almost a decade.

The most common Croatian exported goods to Azerbaijan were cosmetics. It is important to point out that Croatia can offer Azerbaijan a number of products, especially those of high technology from the pharmaceutical industry. Negotiations are underway on new projects in several sectors (IT, demining machines, and energy). In the event of an agreement being reached, it will partially alleviate the large trade imbalance.

Q.: What was the role of the opening of Croatian embassy in Baku in boosting the relations?

A.: Last year Croatia and Azerbaijan celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I have to say, with great pleasure, that our relationship is one of friendship and partnership. Croatia considers Azerbaijan an important strategic partner. In 2013, we signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership with the aim to encourage more intensive exchanges between our state bodies, businesses, non-profit organizations and citizens. Opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in Baku, in 2018, was the next logical step. The highest diplomatic presence, realized through the Embassy, undoubtedly contributes to a more active and regular exchange of views on foreign policy issues and global challenges, but most of all, it enhances bilateral interaction. In diplomacy, as you know, being represented „on the ground“ is the best way to work together for the benefit of both our countries and peoples. The opening of the Embassy has additionally contributed to the already fruitful political, economic and cultural cooperation between Croatia and Azerbaijan. With the same aim, Azerbaijan opened its Embassy in Zagreb in 2011. So, to answer your question, our relationship has a rising positive dynamic, especially in the fields of trade and economy, and the opening of the Croatian Embassy in Baku has certainly contributed to it.

Q.: How do you assess the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation for development of bilateral ties in various spheres of economy?

A.: Further expansion of current cooperation is in the interest of both our countries and the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is invaluable, since it gives a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations. At its first session in 2017, the Commission exchanged perspectives on economic cooperation, especially in the fields of industry, energy, transport, communications, IT, culture, tourism, youth, sport, health, agriculture, as well as in the development of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation. Therefore, it is an excellent platform for setting common goals, monitoring progress of their achievement and defining new steps in enhancing economic cooperation. The Joint Commission contributes to establishing direct contacts between companies and other legal entities with the view of encouraging investments and promoting exchange of information in economic areas. I have been informed recently that our Embassy in Baku had accelerated the procedure of convening the 2nd session of the Joint Commission, which is supposed to take place at the end of September or at the beginning of October this year in Zagreb.

Q.: Croatia and Azerbaijan are bound by such a promising project as the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which will provide Croatia access to the Azerbaijani gas via the Southern Gas Corridor. What is the status of implementation of IAP project in Croatia?

A.: The IAP project is important for South East Europe as a new gas supply route, which, in addition to improving security of supply, also ensures diversification of sources in line with Energy Union objectives. The operative promoter of the project in Croatia is Plinacro, which has prepared complete documentation for the establishment of the IAP-project company and its headquarters in Dugopolje, Croatia. Given the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, these activities have slowed down. However, Plinacro applied the project for the 5th PCI list to be adopted by the end of 2021. Also, the project is highlighted in the EU enlargement documents and is particularly important because of the gasification of Montenegro and the opening of a new supply route for Bosnia and Herzegovina. We are particularly grateful to SOCAR and the Government of Azerbaijan for the continuous and great support in the preparation of the project.

Q.: How do you assess the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring Europe’s, in particular, Croatia’s energy security?

A.: The Southern Gas Corridor is extremely important for South East Europe (SEE) as well as for the whole of Europe, as it addresses two crucial issues related to EU energy policy: on the one hand, it contributes to the diversification of natural gas sources for the EU, and on the other, it ensures the security of supply. This is particularly important because electricity production is partly still related to coal in this area, so securing a new gas supply route allows SEE countries to shift to a much better energy source. The Southern Gas Corridor also greatly contributes to the energy stability of SEE and beyond.

Q.: In which spheres do Azerbaijan and Croatia still have untapped potential and great prospects for development of bilateral cooperation?

A.: There is great potential in energy cooperation, especially in the area of renewable energy sources, bearing in mind our experience with hydro power plants. This is particularly interesting in the context of the reconstruction of infrastructure in Azerbaijan, in an area that has recently been the focus of conflict. We also see great potential in the IT sector, having in mind the considerable number of Croatian IT companies having state of the art performances and a great experiences working abroad. Last but not least, I can mention globally renowned Croatian companies dealing with demining – companies that produce one of the best demining machines as well as those doing the demining job on the field.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Boeing reports Q2 results with 44 pct revenue increase
Boeing reports Q2 results with 44 pct revenue increase
Portuguese gov't releases 320 mln euros to help companies recover
Portuguese gov't releases 320 mln euros to help companies recover
Hanwha Life Insurance net more than doubles in Q2
Hanwha Life Insurance net more than doubles in Q2
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Facebook reports Q2 results with doubled net income ICT 09:00
Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:23
Boeing reports Q2 results with 44 pct revenue increase Finance 08:14
Samsung expects strong chip demand to continue in H2 after robust Q2 results Business 07:33
Armenia again violates ceasefire by shelling positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 07:32
Portuguese gov't releases 320 mln euros to help companies recover Finance 06:54
Hanwha Life Insurance net more than doubles in Q2 Finance 06:15
All EU member states committed to building quantum communication infrastructure ICT 05:32
WHO reports "sharp" increase in COVID-19 deaths World 04:46
Canada's building construction prices rise in second quarter Construction 03:51
WHO chief says to enhance cooperation with Kuwait Arab World 03:02
France's new health pass rules to enter into force on Aug. 9 Europe 02:13
India sends another Oxygen Express to Bangladesh Other News 01:08
India To Have Submersibles That Can Carry Scientists To Depth Of 6,000 Metres Into Sea - Minister Other News 01:06
Dr Reddy's Says Made-In-India Sputnik V Doses To Be Available From September-October Other News 01:04
Indian Astronomers On Team Which Spotted Shortest Gamma-Ray Bursts From Dying Star Other News 00:58
Iran, Austria stress judicial, human rights cooperation Iran 00:51
Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity - India in UNSC Other News 00:41
Harappan city of Dholavira in Kutch among UNESCO’s world heritage sites Other News 00:36
Bipartisan group of U.S. senators reportedly agree on infrastructure package US 00:33
US supports India's emergence as leading global power - State Department Other News 00:30
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins 3-day visit to Dushanbe to attend SCO meet Other News 00:28
Turkey notes substantial growth in car exports to US Turkey 00:01
Uzbekistan's 1H2021 main exporters revealed Uzbekistan 28 July 23:55
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease last week Oil&Gas 28 July 23:43
Azerbaijani FM talks with US Assistant Secretary of State Politics 28 July 23:36
Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region accounts for largest share of fish caught Uzbekistan 28 July 23:19
Georgia begins large-scale co-financing program for agricultural mechanization Georgia 28 July 23:17
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan sign protocol of tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission Turkmenistan 28 July 23:12
Turkey reports 22,291 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 28 July 22:46
Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister Economy 28 July 22:09
Turkmenistan sees increase in production in agro-industrial sector Business 28 July 22:08
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan get acquainted with "Azerbaijan" RoPax-type ferry vessel Transport 28 July 22:08
WB notes key factor in supporting Azerbaijan's anti-corruption efforts Economy 28 July 22:06
Kazakhstan leads in Central Asia by attracting funds to develop water and energy complex Oil&Gas 28 July 22:06
Non-oil sector becoming main revenue source for Azerbaijan - expert Economy 28 July 22:04
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 crop production down Uzbekistan 28 July 21:57
Georgia sees increase in peaches export Georgia 28 July 21:56
Georgia shares data on fully vaccinated people Georgia 28 July 21:49
Deposits in Azerbaijani banks increase in 1H2021 Finance 28 July 20:41
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank ends 2Q2021 with profit Finance 28 July 20:39
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank grow as of 2Q2021 Finance 28 July 20:21
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank sees increase in assets Finance 28 July 20:19
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts short-term notes up for auction Finance 28 July 19:59
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for new auction Finance 28 July 19:58
Azerbaijan temporarily limits imports of animal products from Libya Society 28 July 19:57
Foreign policy of Azerbaijani president is aimed at victory and dev't Politics 28 July 19:56
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting Politics 28 July 19:21
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in 1H2021 Finance 28 July 18:38
Azerbaijani FM, chair of Pakistani National Assembly discuss regional security issues (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 18:37
Azerbaijan ready to implement experience of US companies on 'smart technologies' - minister ICT 28 July 18:01
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 28 Society 28 July 17:53
Daily number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 700 in Azerbaijan Society 28 July 17:48
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO) Politics 28 July 17:32
Saudi Arabia's oil exports climb 147% to $16 bln in May Arab World 28 July 17:23
ICL reports jump in profit and revenue in Q2 Israel 28 July 17:21
Non-resource and non-energy export gained 30% in H1 2021 — Russian Export Center Russia 28 July 17:19
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts takes prominent place in WB report Economy 28 July 17:19
Italian regulator endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens Europe 28 July 17:17
Boeing posts first profit in almost two years helped by 737 MAX deliveries US 28 July 17:14
AZAL to Start Testing IATA Travel Pass Application on the Most Popular Destinations (VIDEO) Society 28 July 17:12
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO) Society 28 July 17:10
Uzbekneftegaz looks to introduce advanced technology for gas purification Oil&Gas 28 July 17:01
Kazakhstan increases passenger cars manufacturing Transport 28 July 16:45
Turkmenistan's trade turnover up Business 28 July 16:44
Stability of manat, low inflation in Azerbaijan facilitate economic growth - expert Finance 28 July 16:37
Kazakhstan’s Altynalmas AK pays out dividends for 2Q2021 Business 28 July 16:20
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation from Oklahoma (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 16:19
Turkey sees sharp increase in grain exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 28 July 16:16
Bank lending grows in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Finance 28 July 16:06
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of road infrastructure in Kalbajar, Lachin Politics 28 July 16:02
Economic growth, social welfare - main priorities of Azerbaijan's state budget Economy 28 July 16:01
BioLight invests in US peripheral vision home test co US 28 July 15:55
UAE's biggest lender FAB posts 19% jump in Q2 net profit Arab World 28 July 15:48
bp announces planned time of commencing drilling of 3rd well for SWAP Oil&Gas 28 July 15:47
bp to work out ESIA for 3rd well at SWAP by end-2021 Oil&Gas 28 July 15:43
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30 Russia 28 July 15:40
‘Georgian Dream’ ruling party withdraws from EU-brokered agreement Georgia 28 July 15:39
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils 1H2021 revenues from ACG field Finance 28 July 15:37
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans accounting for households Finance 28 July 15:25
Pfizer raises estimates for 2021 sales of COVID-19 vaccine to $33.5 bln US 28 July 15:22
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant Tenders 28 July 15:22
Kazakhstan offers Moldova’s entrepreneurs to use its int'l trade centers Business 28 July 15:22
Kyrgyzstan passes peak of third coronavirus wave Kyrgyzstan 28 July 15:19
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war Politics 28 July 15:07
Baku court sentences Armenians accused of espionage Politics 28 July 14:48
Kazakhstan needs to become self-sufficient in agricultural products - president Business 28 July 14:45
UK significantly increases import of Kazakh-made products Business 28 July 14:41
Azerbaijan creates mobile app for checking COVID passports ICT 28 July 14:38
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO) Economy 28 July 14:33
Iran's Jask oil terminal reduces oil export costs Business 28 July 14:12
Oil refinery in Uzbekistan opens tender for raw materials Tenders 28 July 14:10
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 28 Georgia 28 July 14:03
Armenian side demonstrates disrespect for peace, coexistence in region – Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 28 July 14:02
Azerbaijan has great potential in creation of artificial lighting systems - Signify ICT 28 July 13:47
Equinor set to boost production as of 2021 Oil&Gas 28 July 13:42
Azerbaijani diaspora reps visit Jidir Plain in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 13:41
Kazakhstan’s MunaiTas opens tender for SCADA systems integration Tenders 28 July 13:37
Iran to open first section of Chabahar-Zahedan railway Business 28 July 13:36
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO) Society 28 July 13:34
All news