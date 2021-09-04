Oil prices fall amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report

Oil prices declined on Friday as market sentiment was dented by a disappointing U.S. jobs report, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost 70 cents to settle at 69.29 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased 42 cents to close at 72.61 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The U.S. labor market data became a focus.

Total nonfarm payroll employment in the United States rose by 235,000 in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were expecting 720,000 jobs.