European Commission proposes to increase annual energy savings obligation to 1.5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Europe needs 40 percent of renewables in our energy mix by 2030, not 32 percent as is the current objective, Trend quoted the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as saying.

“And we need to save 9 percent more energy than we would with our current plans. With the Renewable Energy Directive revision, the EU provides a complete framework for renewable deployment. We are in particular focusing on areas where progress remains moderate: buildings, industry, and transport. Reaching net zero does not only require green energy, but also using less energy overall,” she said.

Simson noted that in addition to the new EU headline energy efficiency target, European Commission proposes to increase the annual energy savings obligation to 1.5 percent.

“Each Member State will be able to focus on the sectors with the biggest energy efficiency potential, be it housing or industry. Electricity prices have increased across the EU. This is due to a combination of factors, but mostly high natural gas prices and the increasing post-crisis demand. This is a global development, with most countries affected, regardless of their location or market arrangements.”

