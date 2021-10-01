Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.01

Trend:



Iranian Oil Minister Jawad Oji discussed with Minister of Electricity Adel Karim the development of bilateral cooperation in various oil sectors, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.



The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, and the Prime Minister's Advisor, Rashid Ali attended the meeting with Iranian Oil Minister, held in Tehran.



Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji raised the issue of Iran`s gas exports to neighboring countries.



He went on to say that Iran aims to increase trade and gas export to Turkmenistan, Iraq and other neighboring countries.



On September 21, Turkmennebit, the state-run oil company, reported on its website that Ashgabat and Tehran have finally agreed to resolve the issues that brought a halt to the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Iran in 2017, saying it was owed $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for gas it had delivered to Iran.

Iran, which disputes the claim, has imported Turkmen gas since 1997 to supply its northern region, especially in winter.