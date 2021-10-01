Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq

Oil&Gas 1 October 2021 07:42 (UTC+04:00)
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.01

Trend:

Iranian Oil Minister Jawad Oji discussed with Minister of Electricity Adel Karim the development of bilateral cooperation in various oil sectors, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, and the Prime Minister's Advisor, Rashid Ali attended the meeting with Iranian Oil Minister, held in Tehran.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji raised the issue of Iran`s gas exports to neighboring countries.

He went on to say that Iran aims to increase trade and gas export to Turkmenistan, Iraq and other neighboring countries.

On September 21, Turkmennebit, the state-run oil company, reported on its website that Ashgabat and Tehran have finally agreed to resolve the issues that brought a halt to the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Iran in 2017, saying it was owed $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for gas it had delivered to Iran.

Iran, which disputes the claim, has imported Turkmen gas since 1997 to supply its northern region, especially in winter.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran
Iran ready to implement E-TIR Convention from Pakistan to Azerbaijan
Iran ready to implement E-TIR Convention from Pakistan to Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SK additionally invests $55 million in U.S. alternative milk maker Business 08:55
Zoom, Five9 to terminate nearly $15 bln all-stock deal after shareholder vote ICT 08:26
Azerbaijan-EU partnership further strengthened during COVID-19 crisis - Commission Economy 08:01
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq Oil&Gas 07:42
China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs Business 07:03
Domestic sales of Samsung's new foldable smartphones to top 1 mln units ICT 06:31
South Korea's exports set fresh high in Sept. on solid shipments of chips Economy 05:52
Honda developing flying car Transport 05:14
Facebook faces scrutiny ща US lawmakers ICT 04:33
Urbanizing secondary cities may help promote Uzbekistan’s regional development – ADB Construction 03:52
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations Uzbekistan 03:25
Saudi sees fuller state coffers next year on surging oil prices Oil&Gas 02:53
Chinese EV maker NIO opens first NIO House in Norway Business 02:15
GM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage Business 01:36
Turkey reports 29,104 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:05
Third phase of Sputnik V tests among elderly patients over in Russia Russia 00:32
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist Politics 00:01
Ethiopia orders expulsion of 7 top UN officials for ‘meddling’ Other News 30 September 23:34
Google tells court 'staggering' $5 bln EU antitrust fine flawed ICT 30 September 23:05
UN International Court to consider Azerbaijan's case against Armenia Politics 30 September 22:29
Iran FM receives credentials of envoys from six countries Politics 30 September 22:05
Israel, US and Azerbaijan investing in diversity and tolerance - ambassador Azerbaijan 30 September 21:59
Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021 Turkey 30 September 21:38
President Zurabishvili meets CEC chair, int’l observers ahead of October 2 elections Georgia 30 September 21:35
US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from two wells in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 30 September 21:27
Azerbaijan continues military exercises jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 September 21:05
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency to monitor roads from satellite (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:57
British School in Baku covers expenses for education of martyrs' children (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:48
Azerbaijan to issue first national and int’l certificates to 17 hotels Society 30 September 20:33
Azerbaijan develops new standards and approaches for distribution of permit forms Transport 30 September 20:32
EBRD, IFC to acquire stakes in Uzbek TBC Bank Finance 30 September 20:16
USAID-supported regional reforms lead to clean, affordable electricity in Central Asia - embassy Oil&Gas 30 September 19:51
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 September 19:49
Azerbaijan signs contracts with Turkish companies for ore deposits exploitation (PHOTO) Economy 30 September 19:47
EAEU countries decrease volume of wheat exports to Azerbaijan Business 30 September 19:45
Azerbaijan continues to increase exports Business 30 September 19:36
Azerbaijani border guard injured due to mine explosion in Zangilan district Society 30 September 19:26
Azerbaijani private non-oil companies increase exports Economy 30 September 19:12
USAID assisting Kazakhstan in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 Oil&Gas 30 September 19:11
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas opens tender to buy spare parts for gas generators Tenders 30 September 19:08
Uzbek, German banks sign loan agreement Finance 30 September 19:05
Azerbaijani Parliament proposes naming streets after martyrs Politics 30 September 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan extends validity of measures to support financial sector amid COVID-19 Finance 30 September 19:02
EAEU countries share volume of wheat exports to Turkmenistan Business 30 September 19:00
UN to render humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan Politics 30 September 19:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 September 18:31
Azerbaijan confirms 774 more COVID-19 cases, 1,778 recoveries Society 30 September 18:28
Indian Govt. exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31 Other News 30 September 18:03
Azerbaijan - largest investor in Georgian economy for last 25 years Oil&Gas 30 September 17:58
Russian Sovcombank, UzAuto Motors sign letter of credit agreement Finance 30 September 17:58
Uzbek Uzmetkombinat to issue corporate bonds Finance 30 September 17:49
Bakcell helped young people continue their education during the pandemic Society 30 September 17:41
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise US 30 September 17:38
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer boosts exports Oil&Gas 30 September 17:38
Saudi Arabia keeps focus on deficit cut with 2022 budget Arab World 30 September 17:35
Prices on imported diesel fuel to depend on Russia's wholesale prices - Kazakh Ministry Kazakhstan 30 September 17:32
Russia's Zarubezhneft inks agreement of intent with leading Kazakh company Oil&Gas 30 September 17:25
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas names reasons for upcoming repair of Pavlodar refinery Oil&Gas 30 September 17:24
Turkmen State Commodity Exchange shares amount of transactions based on trading results Turkmenistan 30 September 17:19
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for state property facilities Business 30 September 17:18
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 30 September 17:05
US John Deere company focuses on expanding range of equipment supplied to Turkmenistan Transport 30 September 16:48
Georgia, Azerbaijan eye to expand co-op in energy field Oil&Gas 30 September 16:47
Uzbekneftegaz gets ranked first time by Fitch Ratings Business 30 September 16:42
EU summarizes cooperation with Georgian Maritime Transport Agency Business 30 September 16:36
Equinor reveals volume of tax payments for activities in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:35
Russian VTB Group to allocate credit line to Uzbek Navoi MMC Finance 30 September 16:34
Turkey multifold increases import of crude oil from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:33
President Aliyev signs order changing composition of Mixed Commission on Co-op between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic Politics 30 September 16:32
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on approval of memorandum on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces Politics 30 September 16:31
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation isn't directed against any country, MP says Politics 30 September 16:27
PwC’s climate targets validated by SBTi Society 30 September 16:20
Turkey sees almost twofold increase in crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 30 September 16:11
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 30 September 15:50
Azerbaijan to prepare state program for training youth in prestigious foreign universities - decree Politics 30 September 15:50
For Azerbaijan, China is reliable partner and friendly country - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 September 15:49
Georgia records economic growth - Geostat Business 30 September 15:39
Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night Israel 30 September 15:37
Azerbaijani president congratulates President of People's Republic of China Politics 30 September 15:35
Kazakhstan-Turkey trade up in volume despite global pandemic Business 30 September 15:28
KfW Development Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan Finance 30 September 15:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 30 Society 30 September 15:23
Azerbaijan does not observe constructive steps by Armenia - FM Politics 30 September 15:22
Russia records over 23,800 COVID-19 daily cases, new high since July 25 Russia 30 September 15:14
Armenia must make choice – Azerbaijani FM Politics 30 September 15:13
National Bank of Uzbekistan to issue bonds in rubles Finance 30 September 15:11
Russian Expobank to privatize Uzbek Poytakht Bank Finance 30 September 15:10
Azerbaijan puts into operation Command Control Center of Land Forces (PHOTO) Politics 30 September 15:10
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 30 September 15:08
Russian bank provides credit line to Uzbek National Bank Finance 30 September 15:07
Uzbek Uzpromstroybank signs agreements with foreign banks Finance 30 September 15:05
Fees on voluntary types of insurance in Azerbaijan increase Finance 30 September 14:57
Transportation via Fluxys Belgium’s network down Oil&Gas 30 September 14:56
Iran ready to implement E-TIR Convention from Pakistan to Azerbaijan Transport 30 September 14:52
Azerbaijani President signs order on Kurdamir highway construction Politics 30 September 14:50
Baku, Prague must intensify trade and mutual investments - Czech FM Economy 30 September 14:48
EU Special Representative for Central Asia to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 30 September 14:41
Fluxys Belgium sees increase in net profit Oil&Gas 30 September 14:39
Fluxys Belgium reduces investments in plant and equipment Oil&Gas 30 September 14:29
Kazakhstan, Russia have huge potential for renewable energy development - President Tokayev Oil&Gas 30 September 14:29
All news