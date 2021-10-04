TAP’s technical forward capacity for Oct.4-10

Oil&Gas 4 October 2021 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
TAP’s technical forward capacity for Oct.4-10
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
WHO to give approval to Covaxin this month, say top health experts Other News 16:23
Over 900 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister Other News 16:21
Kazakhstan's goods import from S.Korea plummets Business 16:16
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well in Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 16:16
Alternative road to partially eliminate chaotic traffic at northern exit from Baku - expert Society 16:15
Iran reveals data on work of Loshan Shahid Beheshti TPP Oil&Gas 16:14
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on mine clearance work carried out in liberated lands Society 16:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:05
Iran shares data on electricity generation of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 16:05
Azerbaijan confirms 391 more COVID-19 cases, 835 recoveries Society 15:58
TAP’s technical forward capacity for Oct.4-10 Oil&Gas 15:55
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM (PHOTO) Politics 15:52
Iran, Kyrgyzstan to cooperate on export of honey to Europe Business 15:51
Iran keeps delaying JCPOA talks to reform domestic situation - expert Nuclear Program 15:51
TBC Capital publishes updated report on economic growth in Georgia Georgia 15:35
Iran opens pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Business 15:34
Iran eyes to increase export to Caucasus region Business 15:33
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school building in Jabrayil district Politics 15:23
Azerbaijan to finance construction of central hospital in Jabrayil city Politics 15:22
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 15:18
President Aliyev lays foundations for Central Hospital, school building, first multi-apartment residential area in Jabrayil Politics 15:16
Azerbaijani president lays foundation of "Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park Politics 15:16
Domestic capabilities help Iran save big on import of household appliances Business 15:14
McDonald's targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy US 15:06
Gas price in Europe up over $1200 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 15:05
Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:02
Repurposing natural gas pipeline systems for hydrogen supply can be substantially less costly Oil&Gas 15:01
"Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park to be created in East Zangezur - decree Politics 15:01
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates military base of State Border Service in Jabrayil district Politics 14:52
Kazakhstan sees rise in revenues of foreign investors in local payment balance for 1H2021 Kazakhstan 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Jabrayil Memorial Complex and first stone of Jabrayil city restoration Politics 14:50
Int’l trade to cover 15% of global demand for fossil fuels in 2030 Oil&Gas 14:49
Azerbaijani president meets with public representatives of liberated Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 14:47
Hydrogen projects: overview of fundraising in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 4 Society 14:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 4 Georgia 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Jabrayil' substation Politics 14:41
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil Politics 14:38
President Ilham Aliyev visits Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Turkmenistan increases electricity exports Turkmenistan 14:08
I'm looking forward to return to native Jabrayil after mine clearance - former Azerbaijani IDP Society 14:06
Uzbekistan to hold early voting in presidential elections on October 14 - 20 Uzbekistan 14:02
Azerbaijan shares data on COVID-19 cases among different age groups Society 13:55
300 railway stations to be connected with high-speed rail corridors in India Other News 13:54
Iran sees increase in exports through Khorramshahr border checkpoint Business 13:51
UN Office at Geneva and Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting High-Level Meeting (PHOTO) Society 13:47
Turkey records growth in cargo, passenger traffic at Konya Airport Turkey 13:46
Freight turnover at airport of Turkish Trabzon province increases in 8M2021 Turkey 13:35
Azerbaijan launches TV and radio broadcasting in liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO) ICT 13:32
US trying to find opportunities to create co-op between Azerbaijan and Armenia - ambassador Politics 13:31
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:19
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere conversation with resident of Tartar city (PHOTO) Politics 13:13
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Haydarpasha and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports Turkey 13:12
Turkey reveals data on ships received at Izmir port over 8M2021 Turkey 13:11
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 4 Uzbekistan 13:08
President Ilham Aliyev visits Albanian-Udi church: If it were Armenian, would they have brought it to this state? (VIDEO) Politics 13:06
“3+3” regional co-o platform to further develop relations between countries - Iranian expert Business 13:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with Rothschild & Co in reforming national banking system Finance 13:03
More US centers to appear in Azerbaijani cities Society 12:58
Volume of Japanese investments in Azerbaijan revealed Business 12:58
Israel Aerospace signs cargo aircraft conversion deal with Avolon Israel 12:51
Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low Europe 12:47
Specific steps being taken to effectively use existing water resources in our liberated lands, very serious program being implemented - President Aliyev Politics 12:47
There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:47
President Ilham Aliyev to revanchists in Armenia: If there are further provocation, statements or actions against us, we will crush your head without looking at anyone Politics 12:46
We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate state that his name is Serzhik, then he changed it to Serzh - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:46
OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged Oil&Gas 12:45
Japanese company ready to work in agriculture sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 12:45
Azerbaijani MFA tweets about anniversary of Armenia's shelling of Ganja Politics 12:45
President Aliyev to former Armenian president: I am standing in Sugovushan, if you are a man, come over here Politics 12:40
It was the likes of Serzhik Sarkisyan who lost the war, he now wants to blame defeat on Pashinyan - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:40
It was Kocharyan who took Serzhik by the ear and brought him to office - President Aliyev Politics 12:39
Uzbekistan intends to open production of vehicles in Turkmenistan Business 12:29
Uzbekneftegaz receives flow of natural gas from Urtabulak field Oil&Gas 12:22
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Oil Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:19
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V - Russian Health Minister Russia 12:14
Until last minutes of war, Armenian army remained in fear - President Aliyev Politics 12:13
Exercises with participation of servicemen of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia kicks off in Tbilisi Politics 12:06
Turkmenistan talks construction of luxury hotel in north Ashgabat Turkmenistan 11:58
Azerbaijani agrarian agency ready to co-op with int’l organizations Business 11:57
Turkmenistan’s cotton-spinning mill begins products export to China Turkmenistan 11:48
Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund negotiating to attract investments in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 11:46
Azerbaijan releases stats on COVID-19 infection rate countrywide Society 11:45
Brent prices set to dip in 2022 - Capital Economics Oil&Gas 11:44
Japanese company, Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO) Economy 11:42
Fact that Sugovushan settlement was in our hands gave us advantage in our future operations - President Aliyev Politics 11:41
Siemens to participate in construction of combined power plant in Uzbek capital Oil&Gas 11:39
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues appeal on anniversary of Armenia's shelling Azerbaijani cities Politics 11:29
India’s 450GW target listed in US ‘Energy Compact’ as climate goal Other News 11:25
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy tires Tenders 11:16
Turkey shares data on number of received ships in north-west for 8M2021 Turkey 11:15
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Zonguldak and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports Turkey 10:50
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:49
Azerbaijan Railways talks role of North-South corridor in trade turnover of participants Transport 10:48
Japanese investors, companies to be invited for reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 10:45
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to discuss military co-op Politics 10:43
Georgia updates GDP forecast Georgia 10:34
ADB to support Uzbekistan in attracting private investments Business 10:32
Allegations about third forces near Azerbaijani-Iranian border - unfounded, MFA says Politics 10:27
Contest for the title of national champion starts with Nar’s general sponsorship Society 10:17
All news