Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced in the Italian Port of Augusta, decreases by $1.98 on Oct. 6 compared to the previous price, reaching $83.17 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Oct. 6 totaled $82.39 per barrel, decreasing by $1.98 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $77.75 per barrel on Oct. 6, which has decreases by $2.03 compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.05 compared to the previous price and made up $81.41 per barrel.

