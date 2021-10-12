Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis

Oil&Gas 12 October 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dropping for the first time in four days in what analysts called a breather after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude was down 6 cents at $83.59 a barrel at 0440 GMT, after touching three-year highs on Monday on the way to a 1.5% advance.

U.S. oil fell 13 cents to $80.39 a barrel, having also gained 1.5% in the previous session, in which it reached the highest in around seven years.

"There is still plenty of momentum behind the oil rally and the fundamentals remain extremely favourable," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Will it be a surprise to see oil back in the triple digits later this year? Probably not."

Power prices have risen to records in recent weeks, driven by energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States. Soaring natural gas prices are also encouraging power generators to swap the cleaner-burning fuel for oil.

Switching to oil from natural gas for power production may boost global demand for crude by between 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day, analysts have estimated.

In China, where major industrial regions are grappling with power shortages, thermal coal futures were on the rise again on Tuesday with prices gaining more than 10%. read more The government also announced it would fully liberalize the country's thermal power market.

Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures in recovering economies. Japan's wholesale inflation was at a 13-year high in September, data showed on Tuesday.

Qatar, the world's biggest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), on Monday told customers it was unable to help take the spark out of energy prices and supply more fuel to the market.

"We are maxed out, as far as we have given all our customers their due quantities," said Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi. "I am unhappy about gas prices being high."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran to resume Vienna negotiations on JCPOA soon - MFA
Iran to resume Vienna negotiations on JCPOA soon - MFA
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran implements law to have sanctions lifted off Iran
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran implements law to have sanctions lifted off Iran
JCPOA negotiation sides should act according to their commitments - Amirabdollahian
JCPOA negotiation sides should act according to their commitments - Amirabdollahian
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 10:53
Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:52
Georgia shares data on export-import of eggs (January through August 2021) Georgia 10:52
Import of chicken into Georgia down Georgia 10:50
German technologies may be useful to mitigate pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay river Politics 10:38
Automatic HEPPs to appear on Azerbaijan's liberated lands by year-end - ministry Economy 10:37
94% of welding activities for IGB completed - project company Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum underway in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 10:30
Gazprombank allocates loan to Uzbekistan for modernization of gas pipelines Oil&Gas 10:27
Erdogan, Biden to discuss Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Politics 10:21
Number of trucks crossing via Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint increases Transport 10:19
Turkey shares data on volume of cargo transshipped via Gulluk port Turkey 10:18
Hungary seeking strategic partnership with Uzbekistan - ministry tells Trend (Exclusive) Business 10:11
Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce unveils bilateral trade indicators dynamics Business 10:11
How shops can reduce losses from theft and mistakes of cashiers? (PHOTO) Society 10:08
Turkey’s cement export increases Turkey 10:07
Iran, Saudi Arabia continue talks on bilateral, regional issues Business 10:06
Iran's private sector keen to invest in Syria Business 09:57
Turkey announces growth in clothes exports for 9M2021 Turkey 09:53
Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis Oil&Gas 09:49
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Society 09:49
Turkey reveals volume of fertilizers handled via local ports in 8M2021 Turkey 09:49
Turkey publishes recent cargo traffic data for Samsun port Turkey 09:48
IFC working with Azerbaijan to create roadmap for offshore wind energy dev’t – regional manager (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:47
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom to purchase servers for data center via tender Tenders 09:47
EBRD financing expansion of pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan Business 09:34
Euronews prepares report on Azerbaijan's ancient village of Lahic (VIDEO) Society 09:19
Kazakh Energy Ministry, Chevron sign MoU to create Direct Investment Fund in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:15
15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit north China's Shanxi Other News 08:48
Japanese companies to increase investments in Azerbaijan’s logistic sector – Ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO) Economy 08:31
Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,499 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:56
Japan PM Kishida approval rating at 49% - NHK poll Other News 07:23
Turkey reports 30,563 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:28
491 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 05:31
Oil prices jump following upbeat week Oil&Gas 04:32
At least 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in Southern California US 03:34
Climate action at COP26 could save millions of lives World 02:36
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Arab World 01:39
WHO advises additional COVID shot for immunocompromised people World 01:05
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 12, 2020 Politics 00:01
Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after YPG attack - Erdogan Turkey 11 October 23:58
Car bomb kills four in Syria's Afrin, medical source says Arab World 11 October 23:24
Poland boosts coal imports from Kazakhstan over 6M2021 Oil&Gas 11 October 22:42
Georgian President Zurabishvili to pay official visit to Austria today Georgia 11 October 22:09
Taliban to meet EU officials, says Acting foreign minister Muttaqi Other News 11 October 22:02
Azerbaijan, Serbia mutually lift visa requirements (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 22:00
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO) Society 11 October 21:30
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 21:00
Russian company to produce chemical products in Uzbekistan Business 11 October 20:50
S&P forecasts stable rating of Uzbek banks Finance 11 October 20:50
Iran to resume Vienna negotiations on JCPOA soon - MFA Nuclear Program 11 October 20:40
Iran canned tuna consumption declines Business 11 October 20:35
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan Economy 11 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 October 19:48
Azerbaijan confirms 611 more COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries Society 11 October 19:32
Iran’s MOGPC talks about plans implemented in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 11 October 18:46
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenues to state budget via customs line Economy 11 October 18:46
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender to buy mercury Tenders 11 October 18:07
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 12 Oil&Gas 11 October 18:06
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creating Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Politics 11 October 18:05
Kazakhstan looks to increase export of goods to Iran through Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11 October 18:04
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int’l organizations on anniversary of missile attack of Ganja by Armenia Politics 11 October 18:03
Azerbaijan establishes State Maritime and Port Agency - presidential decree Politics 11 October 17:59
COVID-19 has serious consequences for Kazakhstan's food security - FAO Business 11 October 17:59
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11 October 17:58
Iran’s PMO records decline in cargo movements in Shahid Rajaee Port Transport 11 October 17:58
Saudi's ACWA Power jumps 30% on stock market debut Arab World 11 October 17:47
Number of blocked malware attempts in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network increases ICT 11 October 17:45
Yandex buys Wind's Israel e-scooter operations Russia 11 October 17:44
Azerbaijan creating new agencies in ICT, digitalization and innovation spheres Economy 11 October 17:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 11 October 17:42
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree Politics 11 October 17:39
Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022 US 11 October 17:36
TAPI gas pipeline to be economically viable project for Pakistan – minister Turkmenistan 11 October 17:26
Azerbaijani MoD's top officials inspect naval command post exercises (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 17:25
Kazakhstan talks foreign exchange assets of National Fund Kazakhstan 11 October 17:25
Volkswagen to decide on eastern European battery plant in H1 2022 Europe 11 October 17:23
Kamola Makhmudova assumes role as EBRD Head of Azerbaijan Economy 11 October 17:19
"Turkmen Railways" to co-op with Russian engineering company on infrastructural projects Turkmenistan 11 October 17:12
Azerbaijan ensures cybersecurity for September - CERT ICT 11 October 17:12
IRENEX shares data on Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company’s sales at this exchange Oil&Gas 11 October 17:09
Turkey shares data on food products, animal feed shipment via local ports for 9M2021 Turkey 11 October 17:07
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office Society 11 October 17:06
IT crimes show 50%-growth over two years — Russian Interior Minister Russia 11 October 17:05
Azerbaijan's overhauled ship to transport carbamide to Bulgaria Transport 11 October 17:04
Kazakhstan names reasons for decline in gold and currency reserves Kazakhstan 11 October 17:03
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas looks to obtain subsoil use right at number of fields Kazakhstan 11 October 16:38
Iran's IRENEX reveals amount of Raffinate-2 sold by Shimibaft Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 11 October 16:35
Turkmenistan records growth in oil, gas, petrochemical production for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 11 October 16:34
TBC Capital publishes weekly review on Georgian economy Georgia 11 October 16:27
Azerbaijan's agrarian insurance market reaches record indicators in 9M2021 Business 11 October 16:04
Iran to jumpstart Shiraz-Bushehr railway project Construction 11 October 16:01
Meeting held between FMs of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Belgrade Politics 11 October 15:47
Iran eyes to help Lebanon solve power outage crisis Oil&Gas 11 October 15:46
Iran's NIOC backing production companies for maximum oil, gas output Oil&Gas 11 October 15:45
Iran's Ilam Province to be connected to national railway network - official Transport 11 October 15:42
Iran expects to increase exports of domestic home appliances Business 11 October 15:42
Israel's Bank Hapoalim mulls international debt issue Israel 11 October 15:41
India, Denmark to expand ties in health, agri, climate sectors Other News 11 October 15:35
All news