European natural gas market may face a number of risk factors

Oil&Gas 12 October 2021 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
First Tel Aviv Metro line approved Israel 12:28
European natural gas market may face a number of risk factors Oil&Gas 12:23
SOFAZ discloses volume of currency sales Oil&Gas 12:02
Georgian government to tighten construction regulations - PM Georgia 11:58
Kazakhstan increases petroleum oil supplies to Netherlands Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan's economy recovering rapidly amid easing COVID-19 constraints Kazakhstan 11:51
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 12 Uzbekistan 11:46
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation volume by all means of transport Transport 11:46
Azerbaijani oil increases in price Oil&Gas 11:43
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Minister of Environment and Urbanization (PHOTO) Politics 11:41
Georgia eyes to increase table grapes production Georgia 11:41
Higher energy prices put upward pressure on commodity prices Oil&Gas 11:36
Venezuela receives new shipment of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 11:11
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy pipes Business 11:11
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 12 Georgia 11:09
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port up Transport 11:07
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 10:53
Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:52
Georgia shares data on export-import of eggs (January through August 2021) Georgia 10:52
Import of chicken into Georgia down Georgia 10:50
German technologies may be useful to mitigate pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay river Politics 10:38
Automatic HEPPs to appear on Azerbaijan's liberated lands by year-end - ministry Economy 10:37
94% of welding activities for IGB completed - project company Oil&Gas 10:32
B2B meetings taking place in Baku within Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum (PHOTO) Economy 10:30
Gazprombank allocates loan to Uzbekistan for modernization of gas pipelines Oil&Gas 10:27
Erdogan, Biden to discuss Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Politics 10:21
Number of trucks crossing via Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint increases Transport 10:19
Turkey shares data on volume of cargo transshipped via Gulluk port Turkey 10:18
Hungary seeking strategic partnership with Uzbekistan - ministry tells Trend (Exclusive) Business 10:11
Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce unveils bilateral trade indicators dynamics Business 10:11
How shops can reduce losses from theft and mistakes of cashiers? (PHOTO) Society 10:08
Turkey’s cement export increases Turkey 10:07
Iran, Saudi Arabia continue talks on bilateral, regional issues Business 10:06
Iran's private sector keen to invest in Syria Business 09:57
Turkey announces growth in clothes exports for 9M2021 Turkey 09:53
Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis Oil&Gas 09:49
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Society 09:49
Turkey reveals volume of fertilizers handled via local ports in 8M2021 Turkey 09:49
Turkey publishes recent cargo traffic data for Samsun port Turkey 09:48
IFC working with Azerbaijan to create roadmap for offshore wind energy dev’t – regional manager (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:47
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom to purchase servers for data center via tender Tenders 09:47
EBRD financing expansion of pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan Business 09:34
Euronews prepares report on Azerbaijan's ancient village of Lahic (VIDEO) Society 09:19
Kazakh Energy Ministry, Chevron sign MoU to create Direct Investment Fund in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:15
15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit north China's Shanxi Other News 08:48
Japanese companies to increase investments in Azerbaijan’s logistic sector – Ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO) Economy 08:31
Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,499 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:56
Japan PM Kishida approval rating at 49% - NHK poll Other News 07:23
Turkey reports 30,563 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:28
491 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 05:31
Oil prices jump following upbeat week Oil&Gas 04:32
At least 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in Southern California US 03:34
Climate action at COP26 could save millions of lives World 02:36
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Arab World 01:39
WHO advises additional COVID shot for immunocompromised people World 01:05
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 12, 2020 Politics 00:01
Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after YPG attack - Erdogan Turkey 11 October 23:58
Car bomb kills four in Syria's Afrin, medical source says Arab World 11 October 23:24
Poland boosts coal imports from Kazakhstan over 6M2021 Oil&Gas 11 October 22:42
Georgian President Zurabishvili to pay official visit to Austria today Georgia 11 October 22:09
Taliban to meet EU officials, says Acting foreign minister Muttaqi Other News 11 October 22:02
Azerbaijan, Serbia mutually lift visa requirements (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 22:00
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO) Society 11 October 21:30
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 21:00
Russian company to produce chemical products in Uzbekistan Business 11 October 20:50
S&P forecasts stable rating of Uzbek banks Finance 11 October 20:50
Iran to resume Vienna negotiations on JCPOA soon - MFA Nuclear Program 11 October 20:40
Iran canned tuna consumption declines Business 11 October 20:35
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan Economy 11 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 October 19:48
Azerbaijan confirms 611 more COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries Society 11 October 19:32
Iran’s MOGPC talks about plans implemented in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 11 October 18:46
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenues to state budget via customs line Economy 11 October 18:46
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender to buy mercury Tenders 11 October 18:07
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 12 Oil&Gas 11 October 18:06
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creating Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Politics 11 October 18:05
Kazakhstan looks to increase export of goods to Iran through Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11 October 18:04
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int’l organizations on anniversary of missile attack of Ganja by Armenia Politics 11 October 18:03
Azerbaijan establishes State Maritime and Port Agency - presidential decree Politics 11 October 17:59
COVID-19 has serious consequences for Kazakhstan's food security - FAO Business 11 October 17:59
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 11 October 17:58
Iran’s PMO records decline in cargo movements in Shahid Rajaee Port Transport 11 October 17:58
Saudi's ACWA Power jumps 30% on stock market debut Arab World 11 October 17:47
Number of blocked malware attempts in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network increases ICT 11 October 17:45
Yandex buys Wind's Israel e-scooter operations Russia 11 October 17:44
Azerbaijan creating new agencies in ICT, digitalization and innovation spheres Economy 11 October 17:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 11 October 17:42
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree Politics 11 October 17:39
Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022 US 11 October 17:36
TAPI gas pipeline to be economically viable project for Pakistan – minister Turkmenistan 11 October 17:26
Azerbaijani MoD's top officials inspect naval command post exercises (PHOTO) Politics 11 October 17:25
Kazakhstan talks foreign exchange assets of National Fund Kazakhstan 11 October 17:25
Volkswagen to decide on eastern European battery plant in H1 2022 Europe 11 October 17:23
Kamola Makhmudova assumes role as EBRD Head of Azerbaijan Economy 11 October 17:19
"Turkmen Railways" to co-op with Russian engineering company on infrastructural projects Turkmenistan 11 October 17:12
Azerbaijan ensures cybersecurity for September - CERT ICT 11 October 17:12
IRENEX shares data on Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company’s sales at this exchange Oil&Gas 11 October 17:09
Turkey shares data on food products, animal feed shipment via local ports for 9M2021 Turkey 11 October 17:07
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office Society 11 October 17:06
