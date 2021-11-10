Kazakhstan launches auctions to select renewable energy projects
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD