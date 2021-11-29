National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector

Oil&Gas 29 November 2021 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector
Iran records increase in non-oil exports
Iran records increase in non-oil exports
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector
Iran keen to boost crude oil, gas extraction
Iran keen to boost crude oil, gas extraction
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 09:59
Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase Oil&Gas 09:42
Iran records increase in non-oil exports Business 09:30
National Iranian Oil Company clarifies some issues in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran keen to boost crude oil, gas extraction Oil&Gas 09:30
WHO says has no data on Omicron’s ability to cause more severe disease than other strains Other News 08:51
No emergencies recorded during parliamentary elections: Kyrgyz ministry Kyrgyzstan 08:32
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases Europe 07:28
Seventh round of talks on Iranian nuclear deal to kick off in Vienna on Monday Nuclear Program 06:52
OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources Other News 06:10
Israel closes borders due to spread of Omicron variant - health ministry Israel 05:29
Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw Other News 04:51
Israel reports 2nd case of Omicron COVID-19 variant Israel 04:02
China, Iran, Russia held useful informal consultations on nuclear deal Nuclear Program 03:25
French minister urges UK to "take its responsibilities" on migrants Europe 02:48
Third case of Omicron variant detected in UK Europe 02:09
U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns - Fauci US 01:28
Peskov tells about very positive contacts with EU on vaccination certificates recognition Russia 00:45
Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization celebrates admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - US expert Politics 00:01
Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman Business 28 November 23:58
Travel bans due to Omicron "hammer blow" to South Africa's local economy recovery: official Other News 28 November 23:26
On behalf of FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Vice President of Trampoline Technical Committee of FIG Society 28 November 22:31
According to preliminary results 6 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament Kyrgyzstan 28 November 22:29
Saakashvili can attend tomorrow's trial on November 7 episode, doctor says Georgia 28 November 22:28
There should be no misunderstanding in Azerbaijan-Iran relationship - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:07
Position of all officials in Iran was that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should not be compromised - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:06
We decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 22:00
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan ends Politics 28 November 21:47
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO) Politics 28 November 21:46
Kyrgyzstan will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, president Kyrgyzstan 28 November 20:57
Omicron variant spreads with cases detected in Netherlands, Denmark, Australia Europe 28 November 20:33
Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan Politics 28 November 19:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 19:09
Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program Society 28 November 18:21
Three allies of Armenia in CSTO congratulate Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity - opinion of Israeli expert Politics 28 November 18:16
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission to be held soon Politics 28 November 18:12
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 17:35
Japanese gymnast takes first place at FIG the World Age Competitions in individual trampoline jumping Society 28 November 17:11
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 November 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries Society 28 November 16:52
Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM Politics 28 November 16:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 28 November 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani President Arif Alvi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:09
ECO must be ready for challenges of modern world - President of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 28 November 16:04
Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi Politics 28 November 15:58
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President Turkey 28 November 15:52
Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran Politics 28 November 15:47
Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by international institutions - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:43
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:41
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 28 November 15:37
Over 60% of adult population in country received two shots - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 November 15:33
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 15:18
Iran fully supports the ECO Iran 28 November 15:09
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President Iran 28 November 15:08
Azerbaijani servicemen suffer in mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 28 November 15:07
Problem loans in Azerbaijani banks decrease for year Finance 28 November 14:43
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continue in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 November 14:41
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 28 November 14:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021 Turkey 28 November 14:33
Iran eyes increase in exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 28 November 14:32
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 14:30
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President Politics 28 November 14:18
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss current areas of bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan 28 November 13:30
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:22
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:17
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:16
Over past 18 years, economy of Azerbaijan developed rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:08
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 13:06
Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 28 November 13:05
Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:00
Azerbaijan achieved favourable investment climate as result of large-scale reforms - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 12:57
Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 12:44
Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant Other News 28 November 12:28
Zangazur Corridor to contribute to economic development of region - Turkish FM Politics 28 November 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 11:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 28 November 11:33
Final day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 November 11:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 10:57
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 28 November 10:56
Georgia imposes new regulations for citizens from 8 countries Georgia 28 November 10:37
Turkey, Turkmenistan sign deals, strengthen ties in Erdoğan's visit Turkey 28 November 10:05
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant Other News 28 November 09:44
Volume of goods loaded/unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 28 November 09:17
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of loans issued to energy, chemistry and natural resources decreases Finance 28 November 09:17
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for working visit Kyrgyzstan 28 November 09:03
Kyrgyzstan adds 41 fresh COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 28 November 08:42
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC Business 28 November 08:00
847 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 November 07:18
Parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 28 November 06:43
Cooperation with regional countries, Iran’s top priority - İranian president Politics 28 November 05:59
Spanish police march in Madrid to protest against 'Gag Law' reform Europe 28 November 05:08
Storm Arwen: Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK Europe 28 November 04:19
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant US 28 November 03:37
Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron Israel 28 November 02:52
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 28 November 02:09
Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game Europe 28 November 01:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 28 Oil&Gas 28 November 00:43
UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases Europe 28 November 00:37
All news