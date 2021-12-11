Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Oil&Gas 11 December 2021 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $0.59 on Dec. 10 compared to the previous price, settling at $76.24 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Dec. 10 amounted to $75.42 per barrel, down by $0.61 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $71.74 per barrel on Dec. 10, decreasing by $0.63 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea also reduced by $0.93 compared to the previous price and made up $74.32 per barrel.

