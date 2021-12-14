Iran continues overhaul of its thermal power plants

Azerbaijani oil prices slightly up Oil&Gas 10:27
Iran shares data on cargo transportation from Alborz Province Transport 10:26
CBI expanding foreign currency market management Finance 10:23
Iran continues overhaul of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran opens air route to export shrimp to Kuwait Transport 10:18
Turkey discloses total cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via local ports in 10M2021 Turkey 10:12
Iranian currency rates for December 14 Finance 10:11
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 13 Uzbekistan 10:10
Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Finca Azerbaijan Finance 10:10
Innovation Management &TRIZ Institute representatives visited the National Aviation Academy Society 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 14 Finance 09:48
Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread Oil&Gas 09:44
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 14 Oil&Gas 09:44
Azerbaijan, Qatar agree to expand ties between businessmen (PHOTO) Economy 09:35
Iran to expect heavy export costs for oil, former MP warns Oil&Gas 08:53
Mongolia eyes to export natural wool to Iran Business 08:52
Georgia presents first reconnaissance vehicle Georgia 08:48
Iranian FM, Turkmenistan’s deputy PM talk on phone Iran 08:44
COVID-19 cases reduced by 31% for past 2 weeks, Kazakh Minister Kazakhstan 08:31
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia Business Forum: What are prospects for region? - ANALYSIS Economy 08:00
English Premier League reports 42 new COVID-19 cases World 07:28
Norway in partial lockdown as Omicron 'changes the rules', PM says Europe 06:47
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 50 mln US 06:04
Turkey's COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million: health ministry Turkey 05:23
UN chief warns against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources World 04:41
Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record World 03:57
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 Europe 03:14
Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders World 02:23
Russian, Iranian FMs support original version of Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:41
Investigation opened into Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois US 00:49
At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion Other News 00:25
Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant Europe 13 December 23:53
U.S. donates another 49,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 13 December 23:30
Turkey to open charter flights with Yerevan - Cavushoglu Turkey 13 December 23:02
Iran ready to send labor to Romania Business 13 December 22:28
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange down Finance 13 December 22:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 21:44
NATO SG to meet Georgian PM on December 15 Georgia 13 December 21:34
Azerbaijan held meeting of Supervisory Board of State Oil Fund (PHOTO) Economy 13 December 20:50
Karabakh region development can give great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development – British company Society 13 December 20:49
Azerbaijani patriots take to streets in Brussels to meet President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 20:28
Representatives of Chamber of Auditors discuss topical problems of audit in Azerbaijan Finance 13 December 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils total renewable power generation capacity Economy 13 December 19:51
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13 December 19:38
Iran allows armed forces to export oil Oil&Gas 13 December 18:16
Iran machine-made carpet exports slightly increase Business 13 December 18:14
Iran to export technical services for power and water industries Oil&Gas 13 December 18:12
Liquids output increases in Kazakhstan following maintenance - OPEC Oil&Gas 13 December 18:08
Azerbaijan announces latest COVID-19 infection rate for Baku and other regions Society 13 December 18:08
Iran to abolish official foreign currency rate Finance 13 December 18:07
Cotton harvest in Uzbekistan increases sharply Uzbekistan 13 December 18:06
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 13 December 18:05
Russia remains main importer of Georgian apples Georgia 13 December 18:04
Uzbekistan to sale state share in capital of Ferganaazot JSC Uzbekistan 13 December 18:04
Iran's auto industry hit by rising inflation Business 13 December 18:04
Iran looking for ways to expand trade with Afghanistan Business 13 December 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 13 December 18:00
Azerbaijan shares data for gas export to Bulgaria Economy 13 December 18:00
EDB to finance consulting support for project in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 December 17:59
Azerbaijan reveals interest rates of local banks for deposits Finance 13 December 17:58
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 gas export to Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13 December 17:57
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025 Arab World 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan reveals gas export to Italy over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK to play French Olympique Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League Society 13 December 17:54
Israel's high tech sector raises record $25.4 billion in 2021 Israel 13 December 17:48
Chairman of Iran's ICCIMA talks Iran's exports in the past 30 years Business 13 December 17:48
Whole world can no longer say word about our Victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 17:45
Charity event held in Moscow at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 13 December 16:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 13 December 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 December 16:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 13 December 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries Society 13 December 16:38
Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart Oil&Gas 13 December 16:34
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 13 December 16:22
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products Economy 13 December 16:16
Kazakhstan, Germany sign contract to replace filters at Pavlodar aluminum plant Kazakhstan 13 December 16:09
Iran’s SPGC discloses data on production of fourth gas refinery near South Pars field Oil&Gas 13 December 16:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13 December 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 13 Society 13 December 16:02
Azerbaijan to put up several more mineral deposits for auction Economy 13 December 15:58
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reports decrease in trading value Finance 13 December 15:56
Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan joins EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility Kazakhstan 13 December 15:52
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of gas production in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13 December 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 December 15:34
Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief Other News 13 December 15:29
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 15:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 13 December 15:23
Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant Other News 13 December 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses GDP growth for 11M2021 Economy 13 December 15:18
Deposit insurance reforms to instil confidence in banking system: PM Modi Other News 13 December 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev talks about Qarabag football club's disallowed goal Politics 13 December 15:14
India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years Other News 13 December 15:12
Tell-tale signs of India’s economic recovery are now visible: McKinsey’s Rajat Dhawan Other News 13 December 15:10
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13 December 14:59
I would like our other football clubs to follow in your footsteps - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:57
One day you will play your home games in Aghdam - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.19 Oil&Gas 13 December 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on allocation of funds to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:47
Azerbaijan organizes "Cold hands, warm heart" charity fair (PHOTO) Society 13 December 14:36
2022 to mark peak for LNG imports into China Oil&Gas 13 December 14:35
