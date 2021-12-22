Fluxys Belgium offers new commercial storage model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

With a view to offering storage users the possibility to book long term redesigned storage services as well as additional flexibility as from 1 April 2022, Fluxys Belgium is organizing a subscription window, Trend reports with reference to the company.

It is the first storage service sales under the new commercial model, said the company,

“The subscription window opened on 20 December 2021 and will last until 14 January 2022. It is a highly attractive and first opportunity for storage users to subscribe to storage services with unprecedented flexibility for a period of 2 up to 10 years,” Fluxys Belgium said.

Reportedly, the new model offers 100 percent firm capacity to storage users, under the form of redesigned SBUs (“Golden” SBUs), a simplified and optimized product characterized by a cycle of 132 injection days and 84 withdrawals days.

“In order to accelerate or optimize this cycle up to 75 injection and 49 withdrawal days, storage users are offered “Priority Booster Capacity”, which provides interruptible injection / withdrawal rights in addition to the firm rights derived from their booked SBUs. This new product can be booked on a seasonal or quarterly basis, in order to perfectly meet the storage users’ needs,” the company said.

