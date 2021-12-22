Baku holding Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum is being held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Trend reports.
A number of documents are planned to be signed within the framework of the forum between the two countries.
The forum was established within the framework of the countries' Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.
