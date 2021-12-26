Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The production and import of electricity in Kazakhstan reached 9.1 billion kilowatt-hours in September 2021, which is by eight percent more than in September 2020 and by 0.9 percent more than in August 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 17 with reference to Kazakhstan’s statistics data.

This figure reached 85.3 billion kilowatt-hours from January through September 2021, which is by eight percent more than in the same period of last year.

Electricity production in Kazakhstan in September 2021 reached nine billion kilowatt-hours (an increase of 7.5 percent compared to September 2020 and 2.5 percent compared to August 2021), while electricity import reached 146.8 million kilowatt-hours (an increase of 53.5 percent and a decrease of 48.2 percent, respectively).

Kazakhstan exported 148.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in September (a decrease of 7.1 percent compared to September 2020 and an increase of 20.1 percent compared to August 2021), while the remaining nine billion kilowatt-hours were sold on the domestic market.

Electricity export reached 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours from January through September 2021 (an increase of 55.5 percent compared to the same period of last year).