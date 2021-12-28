TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.2, 2022

Oil&Gas 28 December 2021 18:08 (UTC+04:00)
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.2, 2022
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Society 18:52
People vomit and feel nauseous during omicron COVID-19 variant - TABIB Society 18:44
Iranian banks issue big loans in services sector Finance 18:43
Iran increases exports through customs of Kermanshah Province Business 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:39
Iran sees increase in volume of bony fish caught in Caspian Sea Business 18:37
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:32
Many countries recognize Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 18:30
Azerbaijan confirms 376 more COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries Society 18:15
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 18:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall Finance 18:09
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.2, 2022 Oil&Gas 18:08
Kazakhstan reports increase in GDP value over 9M2021 Business 18:04
Azerbaijan allows third phase of TURKOVAC vaccine trials - acting health minister Society 18:01
Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia Georgia 18:01
Azerbaijan does not discuss issue related to opening of its land borders Society 17:59
Turkmen factory names cotton yarn production data Business 17:56
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 17:52
Israel removes dozens of countries from 'red' Covid list Israel 17:51
Russian herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 61.1% Russia 17:49
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be valid for six months in Azerbaijan Society 17:49
Overview of projects and reforms in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan in 2021 Uzbekistan 17:49
Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise US 17:48
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spread of omicron strain - acting health minister Society 17:47
Azerbaijan discloses peak period in 2020 for detected COVID-19 cases Society 17:46
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects for 2021 Oil&Gas 17:42
President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17:40
Turkmenistan's president and Speaker of Upper House of Russian Parliament hold phone talks Turkmenistan 17:39
Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain Europe 17:34
UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine Arab World 17:32
Serious decrease in coronavirus infection rate recorded in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 17:31
COVID-19 pandemic still developing - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 17:30
Azerbaijan unveils forecast of its economic growth for 2022 Economy 17:30
Drugs and medicine from COVID-19 cannot substitude the vaccine - acting health minister Society 17:26
New drugs against COVID-19 presented, discussions underway - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 17:24
No person infected with omicron strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - acting health minister Society 17:19
Azerbaijan enters list of top-5 countries where people are most hopeful Society 17:13
Wood Mackenzie projects oil demand in Asia to continue recovering in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:13
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Business 17:12
Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia Georgia 17:08
Azerbaijan's trade turnover in free convertible currency up for 11M2021 Economy 17:08
President of Azerbaijan attending informal dinner of CIS heads of states in St.Petersourg Politics 17:07
Passenger car manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro Company up Business 16:49
Construction of gas chemical complex completed in Kazakhstan Business 16:49
Azerbaijan building number of substations in Shusha Oil&Gas 16:39
Share of electric vehicles in global market to double in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Transport 16:37
Georgia’s road transport trade turnover doubles Georgia 16:35
Azerbaijan boosts import of rice over 11M2021 Economy 16:35
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:13
Azerbaijan completes reconstruction of Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section (VIDEO) Society 16:06
Azerbaijan eyes creating regional cultural centers in Karabakh, East Zangazur economic regions Society 16:06
Kazakhstan reports increase in usage of plastic cards Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan to start filming movie about Karabakh in 2022 Society 16:05
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 15:25
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 13:33
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in St. Petersburg for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
