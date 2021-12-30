Azerbaijan sees increase in gas exports over 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani gas exports in 11M2021 reached almost 16.9 billion cubic meters, which is almost 39.8 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the report of the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, during this period, about 7.7 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey, 5.1 billion cubic meters of which were supplied via the TANAP pipeline.

In addition, 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Europe and 1.8 billion cubic meters to Georgia, the report says.

It is also reported that 92 million cubic meters of gas were supplied through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline during the reporting period.

From the beginning of operation and until December 1, 2021, 335.7 billion cubic meters of gas were produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and Shah Deniz. Of these, 188.7 billion cubic meters accounted for ACG, and 147 billion cubic meters - for Shah Deniz.