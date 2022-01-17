Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $87.44 per barrel, having grown by $3.84 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $89.12 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.67.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.07 per barrel last week, up by $7.23 (9.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $81.67.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82.08 per barrel last week, which is $4.14 (5.35 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.69 per barrel, while the minimum price - $79.05.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $85.32 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.98 (6.2 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.97 per barrel, while the minimum price - $82.25.

Oil grade/date Jan. 10, 2022 Jan. 11, 2022 Jan. 12, 2022 Jan. 13, 2022 Jan. 14, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $84.67 $86.88 $88.45 $88.12 $89.12 $87.44 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83.96 $81.67 $83.2 $82.83 $83.69 $83.07 Urals (EX NOVO) $79.05 $81.67 $83.2 $82.83 $83.69 $82.08 Brent Dated $82.25 $84.65 $86.53 $86.20 $86.97 $85.32

