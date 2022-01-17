Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 17.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $87.44 per barrel, having grown by $3.84 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $89.12 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.67.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.07 per barrel last week, up by $7.23 (9.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $81.67.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $82.08 per barrel last week, which is $4.14 (5.35 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $83.69 per barrel, while the minimum price - $79.05.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $85.32 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.98 (6.2 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $86.97 per barrel, while the minimum price - $82.25.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan. 10, 2022
|
Jan. 11, 2022
|
Jan. 12, 2022
|
Jan. 13, 2022
|
Jan. 14, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$84.67
|
$86.88
|
$88.45
|
$88.12
|
$89.12
|
$87.44
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$83.96
|
$81.67
|
$83.2
|
$82.83
|
$83.69
|
$83.07
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$79.05
|
$81.67
|
$83.2
|
$82.83
|
$83.69
|
$82.08
|
Brent Dated
|
$82.25
|
$84.65
|
$86.53
|
$86.20
|
$86.97
|
$85.32
----