Equinor sees Azerbaijan as a world-class source of oil and gas – EVP for Exploration and Production International (Interview) (VIDEO)

Oil&Gas 2 February 2022 08:01 (UTC+04:00)
Equinor sees Azerbaijan as a world-class source of oil and gas – EVP for Exploration and Production International (Interview) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Equinor sees Azerbaijan as a world-class source of oil and gas, Al Cook, executive vice president for Exploration & Production International at Equinor said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“I am in Azerbaijan this week to focus on the future. We’ve had fantastic 30 years of development around the two great fields in Azerbaijan: Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz. When we look at the future of Azerbaijan, we see it as a world-class source of oil and gas, a world-class petroleum basin, as we say in this industry. We want to play a role with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, our partner, with the state of Azerbaijan in order to develop those resources in a way that creates value,” he said.

Cook noted that the developments of the future may be smaller than the huge fields of the past.

“We need to work together in a way which is agile, nimble, smart, and fast to develop those smaller fields to make sure those come through, those come into production and those continue to create revenue and wealth in this country, even as the large fields begin to decline. That’s what we will be focusing on at the moment,” he explained.

Equinor’s EVP went on to add that the company also believes in Azerbaijan as a world-class country for exploration.

“Equinor is one of the world’s great explorers. We remain proud of that. We’re drilling more than 30 exploration wells around the world this year. As we look at Azerbaijan, we see interesting potential in the Caspian Sea for further exploration . We’re proud to have made the first oil discovery in Azerbaijan in 20 years on the Karabagh field a couple of years ago. We now say ‘Right, we’ve made that discovery, we’ve discovered how these systems work. How could we apply that knowledge onto more exploration activity? How can we find more fields like that in the acreage that SOCAR, our great partner, and Equinor own together?’ So that’s a real focus as well. We’re working together to see how we can move forward on exploration and project development. We can build on what Azerbaijan, Equinor, our partnership with SOCAR have developed over the past years,” said Cook.

Talking about prospects for cooperation in the energy transition, he recalled a meeting with Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology Mukhtar Babayev in Glasgow on the occasion of COP26 climate summit back in November last year.

“That was a time when, I think, we really wrestled with this challenge of how do we meet the world’s demand for energy which is increasing over time and how do we tackle and get on top of the climate crisis that is emerging so fast. I do believe that Azerbaijan and Equinor display a very responsible way to developing oil and gas. We understand that the world will continue to need oil and gas for decades to come. But at the same time, we understand that we must produce that oil and gas with the lowest emissions possible. We’ve been working together with our partners here to look at ways in which we can improve the energy efficiency of the oil and gas operations. We can reduce the emissions of the oil and gas operations here so that we can drive down towards the net zero future that we all want to be part of,” said Equinor’s EVP.

Cook believes that any discussion over oil and gas needs to also consider a future beyond the oil and gas.

“We’re very proud in Equinor to be positioning ourselves at the forefront of that transition. We’re developing wind farms, solar, hydrogen around the world to look beyond oil and gas. So at the same time as we recognize that oil and gas has a really important role to play in providing energy to the world over the next few not just years, but decades, we also look forward even further that, towards the time when renewable energy will provide the energy that the world needs,” he said.

He noted that it has been an amazing journey of over 30 years that Equinor has been a partner in the transformation of Azerbaijan.

“It is so incredible to see the value that has been created out of the natural resources in this country. It is such a pride for Equinor to be a part of that storyline. We’re a shareholder in the great Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea here in Azerbaijan and also in the pipeline that takes that oil to markets around the world. We’ve seen that develop well over the last few years. We’ve been proud to see how well the fields have performed and, in particular, how successful we’ve been in keeping our promises to each other. I think as we look back over 30 years, the reason we’ve been successful is that Azerbaijan has always been a country that has kept its promises to its investors and in turn, the investors have delivered on their promise to develop the incredible natural resources of Azerbaijan. It is a success story. Last December, 500 million tons of oil flowed through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline out into the markets. We did that just as the world needed that energy more than ever before, with demand for oil and gas rising so high,” Cook concluded.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move
2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia
2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia
US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea
US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran records high gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:27
Russian ROXY LLC talks about plans to enter Azerbaijani market Economy 09:25
Azercell supporting International HR Forum in Baku Society 09:20
Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move Oil&Gas 09:20
Olympics Torch begins COVID-shortened trek past Beijing landmarks World 08:44
EU, WHO donate medical equipment to help Georgia fight Covid-19 Georgia 08:23
Failed coup may have been linked to drug trade - Guinea-Bissau president World 08:18
Equinor sees Azerbaijan as a world-class source of oil and gas – EVP for Exploration and Production International (Interview) (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 08:01
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 7,149 Kazakhstan 07:41
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases sets new record Turkey 07:22
2 officers killed in shooting at U.S. college in Virginia US 06:44
US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea US 06:08
Turkish airstrikes kill PKK terrorists as positions in Iraq targeted Turkey 05:24
Omicron accounts for 99.9 pct of new weekly COVID-19 cases in U.S.: CDC US 04:43
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia Other News 03:57
Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln Europe 03:16
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures "in steady, slow way" World 02:31
Turkish Pres Spox Kalın, US' Sullivan discuss Ukraine crisis, relations Turkey 01:48
Portuguese PM tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 01:07
Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured Other News 00:45
Azerbaijan marks Youth Day Society 00:01
Canada's Quebec scraps plan for health tax on unvaccinated people Other News 1 February 23:45
Official visit of delegation of Azerbaijani parliament to Baltic countries begins (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 22:58
Azerbaijani-US relations successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership - official (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 22:20
2022 NATO-Georgia Exercise to take place in March Georgia 1 February 22:03
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on occasion of Youth Day (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 21:38
Turkish parliament to approve Shusha Declaration Politics 1 February 21:19
US lifts sanctions on an Iranian-linked tanker Iran 1 February 21:17
FINCA Azerbaijan reveals amount of authorized capital for 2021 Finance 1 February 20:59
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio for 4Q2021 Finance 1 February 20:53
Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits monument to Azerbaijan's National Leader in Ankara (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 20:38
Shusha Declaration to promote further development of Turkic world (VIDEO) Politics 1 February 20:31
Azerbaijani FM, UK Minister for European Neighborhood and Americas hold phone talks Politics 1 February 19:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 February 19:19
Azerbaijan confirms 5,223 more COVID-19 cases, 2,319 recoveries Society 1 February 19:11
Turkish, Azerbaijani MoDs discuss prospects for dev't of military co-op (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 February 19:05
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Sharkiy Khatar field Uzbekistan 1 February 18:43
Turkey's oil exports to Georgia skyrocket Georgia 1 February 18:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 1 February 18:37
Azerbaijan considers adding concepts related to bike lanes to legislation Society 1 February 18:37
Georgia boosts car re-export to Kazakhstan Georgia 1 February 18:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 1 February 18:36
Turkmen spinning factory releases annual production data Business 1 February 18:35
Iran sees decline in coal concentrate production Business 1 February 18:05
Azerbaijan to open another ASAN Service Center in Baku Society 1 February 17:51
India to build new airports in five states - Civil Aviation Other News 1 February 17:41
Electricity generation of TPPs in Hormozgan Province growing Oil&Gas 1 February 17:41
World Bank shares outlook on Georgia’s National Bank's activities Georgia 1 February 17:36
USAID supporting handicraft enterprises and individual craftswomen in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 February 17:34
Exxon post best results in seven years on oil prices Europe 1 February 17:29
UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar US 1 February 17:27
Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles that may disobey stop signs US 1 February 17:23
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Derweze PP Oil&Gas 1 February 17:22
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani defense minister Politics 1 February 17:18
Omicron strain test has no clinical relevance for COVID-19 treatment - Azerbaijani agency Society 1 February 17:18
Azerbaijan's monetary base grows over year Finance 1 February 17:16
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on foreign exchange reserves Economy 1 February 17:10
Resilience of India's exports to drive growth revival in 2022-23 Other News 1 February 16:54
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts urea up for bidding Business 1 February 16:43
Azerbaijan may change procedure of material and technical support of Armed Forces Society 1 February 16:41
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awards Zarifa Salakhova with 'Sharaf' order Politics 1 February 16:37
European commissioner for energy to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies Oil&Gas 1 February 16:36
New industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Hormozgan Province Business 1 February 16:13
Azerbaijani MoD delegation visits Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:12
Azerbaijan makes report on mine clearance in liberated lands for Jan. 2022 Society 1 February 16:07
Azerbaijan discloses vehicle traffic data via Gubadli customs post for January 2022 Economy 1 February 16:06
Japanese agency to improve medical service at clinic in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 February 16:01
New IsDBI book details practical ways of curtailing risk in Islamic finance Arab World 1 February 16:00
24 stations and tunnels of Baku Metro now covered with Azercell’s network Society 1 February 15:52
AZAL to start operating flights from Baku to Saint Petersburg Society 1 February 15:50
Volume of essential goods imported to Iran via ports increases Transport 1 February 15:48
Azerbaijan unveils manufacturing work of industrial zones Economy 1 February 15:35
Galt & Taggart shares forecast on monetary policy rate in Georgia Georgia 1 February 15:32
Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy vehicles Tenders 1 February 15:28
Iran records surge in its pharmaceutical trade turnover Business 1 February 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 1 Society 1 February 15:16
Turkmenistan determines size of land plots for agricultural crops for 2022 Business 1 February 15:10
Religious organizations in Azerbaijan to take donations via bank cards, payment systems Society 1 February 14:59
Georgia cancels COVID-19 passports due to ineffectiveness Georgia 1 February 14:53
Azerbaijan extends suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year Economy 1 February 14:46
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, ADY Container sign new co-op agreement Transport 1 February 14:27
Azerbaijan begins to confer "Veteran of War" title and assign presidential pension Society 1 February 14:25
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery increases oil imports Oil&Gas 1 February 13:47
Azerbaijan shares number of citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria Society 1 February 13:43
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 1 February 13:42
Azerbaijan may adopt law on social networks Society 1 February 13:39
Pakistan urges Turkmenistan for early completion of TAPI project Oil&Gas 1 February 13:35
Azerbaijan creates new composition of disciplinary commission of parliament Politics 1 February 13:29
Azerbaijani MPs propose to adopt Social Security Code Politics 1 February 13:28
Cargo transportation via Iran’s Tabriz International Airport soars Transport 1 February 13:23
S&P revises outlook for Georgia’s GGU Georgia 1 February 13:20
Azerbaijan discloses road freight traffic via Single Window system Transport 1 February 13:16
Azerbaijan's export value grows in 2021 Economy 1 February 13:10
Spending of foreigners using bank cards in Azerbaijan up Economy 1 February 13:05
Azerbaijan releases ranking of local banks in terms of net profit Finance 1 February 13:03
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 2021 unveiled Uzbekistan 1 February 13:00
Representatives of various Russian companies aim to visit Azerbaijan in February Economy 1 February 12:54
French inflation eases less than expected in January Europe 1 February 12:53
Azerbaijani citizens can now visit Serbia without visa Economy 1 February 12:52
French financial institution provides funding for SMEs in Georgia Georgia 1 February 12:40
All news