Oil climbs on lower supply and post-pandemic recovery

Oil&Gas 1 February 2022 09:41 (UTC+04:00)
Oil climbs on lower supply and post-pandemic recovery

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, hovering near seven-year highs hit last week, on expectations that a limited production increase by major oil producers and a solid post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand will keep a tight supply condition, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude for April delivery was up 34 cents, or 0.4% at $89.60 a barrel at 0455 GMT.

The front-month contract for March delivery expired on Monday at $91.21 a barrel, up 1.3%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.47 a barrel, having gained 1.5% in the previous day.

The benchmarks hit their highest levels since October 2014 on Friday, at $91.70 and $88.84, respectively. They have gained about 17% in January, the biggest monthly gain since February 2021, amid a supply shortage and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

"The market is maintaining a bullish tone on expectations that supply tightness will continue as demand is picking up, with receding fears over spreading Omicron coronavirus variant," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

OPEC's oil output in January has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, highlighting some producers' struggle to pump more even as prices are high.

"We expect little surprise from the OPEC+ meeting, though there is a small chance that Saudi will voluntarily increase output outside the OPEC framework to avoid the fall in demand caused by higher prices," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory, a research and consulting firm.

"If no surprise, Brent is expected to stay between $85 and $95 for a while due to concerns over supply shortage amid rising geopolitical tensions," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Prices for goods and services in Uzbekistan up
Prices for goods and services in Uzbekistan up
Turkmengas to purchase technical resources via tender
Turkmengas to purchase technical resources via tender
USAID’s support can increase foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan - official
USAID’s support can increase foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan - official
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan enforces new requirement for state employees on COVID-19 vaccination Society 10:30
Bank Respublika, EFSE sign loan agreement to support business in Azerbaijani districts Finance 10:28
Prices for goods and services in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 10:25
Bulgaria, Serbia to hold groundbreaking ceremony for gas interconnection Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijan reveals banks issuing highest amount of soft loans Economy 10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of bank deposits from population Finance 09:58
FINCA Azerbaijan non-bank credit organization’s assets increase in 2021 Finance 09:45
Turkmengas to purchase technical resources via tender Tenders 09:43
Oil climbs on lower supply and post-pandemic recovery Oil&Gas 09:41
UN talks events to mark anniversary of partnership with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Politics 09:36
New training year begins for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Garrison Troops (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:33
USAID’s support can increase foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan - official Finance 09:21
Kazakh president dismisses head of Presidential Administration Kazakhstan 09:20
Transport links expanding between ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi Transport 08:53
Japan parliament adopts resolution on human rights in China Other News 08:51
U.S. Navy secretary tests positive for COVID-19 US 08:24
Mexican media worker killed after outlet reported death threats Other News 07:49
Lassa fever kills at least 32 in Nigeria Other News 07:22
Thousands of Haiti homes flooded, rivers swell amid heavy rains Other News 06:43
Russia, India believe it’s too early to recognize Taliban government - diplomat Other News 06:04
Russia responds in writing to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis US 05:21
Turkey to kickstart production of domestic assault boat prototype Turkey 04:39
U.S. FDA grants full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine US 03:58
England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers Europe 03:14
Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president Turkey 02:37
Canadian PM says he has tested positive for COVID-19 Other News 01:53
Biden says he will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO US ally US 01:17
Man arrested for flying drone over residence of Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Europe 00:40
England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers Europe 00:13
Georgian PM Garibashvili Tests Positive for COVID Georgia 31 January 23:32
Turkey, Bahrain aim to further improve bilateral relations Turkey 31 January 23:09
Holcim and Bloomberg Media partner to explore Circular Cities with first-of-its-kind Barometer Economy 31 January 22:36
Germany's 7-day COVID-19 incidence climbs to new record high Europe 31 January 22:24
FAO eyes another Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture project in Turkmenistan Business 31 January 21:56
WHO, EU gift equipment to Georgian medical facilities to fight COVID-19 Georgia 31 January 21:53
Bishkek to host national forum on transition to sustainable energy Kyrgyzstan 31 January 21:25
Germany to help Azerbaijani transport companies become more competitive Transport 31 January 20:50
Iranian banks have to get rid of excess properties - CBI says Finance 31 January 20:43
Azercosmos opens tender on hardware, software technical support services Economy 31 January 20:36
Turkish ambassador meets with Turkish students studying in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 31 January 20:22
Iran`s East Azerbaijan Province attracts new foreign investments Business 31 January 19:41
Azerbaijan's State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency appeals to citizens Society 31 January 19:09
Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 31 January 19:07
Iran talks possible joint financial channel with China Business 31 January 18:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 31 January 18:49
SOCAR, Japan's JOGMEC to conduct seismic exploration in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 31 January 18:49
Uzbek Ministry to improve gas supply to consumers in 2022 Uzbekistan 31 January 18:25
Georgia sees increase in hazelnut exports, both value and volume Georgia 31 January 18:18
Uzbekistan sees increase in car purchases, sale transactions - research center Uzbekistan 31 January 18:17
Iran’s SPGC shares data on production of its third refinery Oil&Gas 31 January 18:05
Azerbaijan Railways talks compliance with quarantine rules on Absheron ring railway Society 31 January 18:04
Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Turkey Politics 31 January 18:00
Russian, US top diplomats to hold telephone negotiations on February 1 — spokesperson Russia 31 January 17:57
Azerbaijan starts training on Youth Business Workshop project in Jalilabad district (PHOTO) Business 31 January 17:57
Boeing to sign Qatar freighter deal on Monday - U.S. officials US 31 January 17:49
Israel ministers urge suppliers, importers to cancel price hikes Israel 31 January 17:47
Uzbekistan suspends refinancing of mortgage loans for purchase of secondary housing Uzbekistan 31 January 17:40
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offers trading in Portland cement Business 31 January 17:35
Georgia’s coal production up Georgia 31 January 17:34
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds videoconference on "Multilateralism" Society 31 January 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Sergio Mattarella on his re-election as President of Italy Politics 31 January 17:32
Uzbekistan reveals volume of loans issued by private banks in 2021 Uzbekistan 31 January 17:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 31 January 17:29
Georgia’s economic growth exceeds forecasts - minister Georgia 31 January 17:28
Bulgaria’s ex-president urges to find those responsible for gas contract leakage Oil&Gas 31 January 17:20
Azerbaijan interested in importing grains, oilseeds from Ukraine Economy 31 January 17:18
Kazakhstan, China discuss increasing cross-border cooperation Kazakhstan 31 January 17:04
Azerbaijan's Health Digitalization Center opens tender for IT services Tenders 31 January 17:01
Iran records increase in number of industrial facilities launched in country Business 31 January 16:59
Azerbaijani army kickstarts new training period Politics 31 January 16:56
Kazakhstan’s PM holds meeting on Government's Action Program for 2022 Kazakhstan 31 January 16:55
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up licorice roots, rhizomes for sale Business 31 January 16:55
Serbia announces time of getting access to Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 31 January 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 31 January 16:47
Iran Fisheries Organization prepares development program for sturgeon farming Business 31 January 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,186 more COVID-19 cases, 764 recoveries Society 31 January 16:43
Iran discloses data on projects to be launched, based on pre-agreed foreign investments Business 31 January 16:43
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Business 31 January 16:42
Uzbek Central Bank sees increase in volume of non-performing loans Uzbekistan 31 January 16:40
Azerbaijan discloses volume of sales via Azexport platform in 2021 ICT 31 January 16:37
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund opens tender Economy 31 January 16:36
Russia's Gazprombank does not exclude possibility of regular increase in Azerbaijan's discount rate Economy 31 January 16:32
Azerbaijan pays special attention to commando training – defense ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 January 16:31
National Development Fund of Iran to pay monthly financial aid to Capital Market Stability Fund Finance 31 January 16:30
Turkmen Hazar logistic reveals plans on expanding export potential Transport 31 January 16:05
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of People's Republic of China Politics 31 January 15:57
NEQSOL Holding to host prestigious Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2022 event Other News 31 January 15:53
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks Politics 31 January 15:35
Azercosmos discloses export revenues for 2021 ICT 31 January 15:34
Gazprombank talks on recent discount rate growth in Azerbaijan Economy 31 January 15:31
Iran sees decrease in exports to Iraq via Parvizkhan border checkpoint Business 31 January 15:29
Another passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 31 January 15:20
Uzbekistan intends to launch new system to stimulate investment, boost foreign trade Uzbekistan 31 January 15:19
Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting in Tehran Politics 31 January 15:19
Transit cargo volume through Turkmenistan increasing Transport 31 January 15:16
Number of passenger planes received by Iran’s Bandar Abbas Airport up Transport 31 January 15:15
Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against Omicron strain for elders - Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Society 31 January 15:13
We defeated Armenian fascism and restored justice - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 31 January 15:06
Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure Europe 31 January 14:57
Azerbaijan strengthens control over detection of genetic COVID-19 strains - Health Ministry Society 31 January 14:57
All news