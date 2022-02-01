Bulgaria, Serbia to hold groundbreaking ceremony for gas interconnection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Bulgaria and Serbia will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the gas interconnection on Feb.1, Trend reports with reference to Bulgarian energy ministry.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov will take part in the ceremony of starting the construction of the Serbian section near Dimitrovgrad.

The Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnection (IBS) is a reverse connection that will connect the national gas transmission networks of Bulgaria and Serbia.

The gas pipeline is planned to have a total length of about 170 km from the town of Novi Iskar, Bulgaria to the town of Nis, Serbia, of which about 62 km runs on Bulgarian territory.

The planned capacity of the gas pipeline is 5.5 million cubic meters per day (1.8 billion cubic meters per year) with the possibility of reverse flow. This capacity is expected to be increased to 2.4 billion cubic meters per year with the implementation of the third phase of the project.

