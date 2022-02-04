EU thanks Azerbaijan for efforts in ramping up gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor – commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

I thank Azerbaijan for their efforts in ramping up gas supplies travelling to the EU via the Southern Gas Corridor, EU Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, who is in Baku for the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has stepped up, confirming their reliability and great partnership, she added.

“There is no doubt that the SGC is strategic to the EU’s energy diversification policy and security of supply. In our view, the Southern Gas Corridor is a continuing success story,” added Simson.

