TAP’s transportation exceeds 9 bcm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than a year since gas flows began, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transported over 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas, TAP managing director Luca Schieppati said at the 8th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that TAP provided additional liquidity to Europe.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

