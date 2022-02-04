EU, Azerbaijan agree to step up in renewables sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

EU and Azerbaijan have agreed to step-up partnership, both in the gas sector, but also in the field of renewables, EU Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

She noted that there were held very good in-depth discussions on energy cooperation with Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Baku is hosting the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 4.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

