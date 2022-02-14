Gasoline prices to consolidate below 2022 levels over next 4 years

Oil&Gas 14 February 2022 11:16 (UTC+04:00)
Gasoline prices to consolidate below 2022 levels over next 4 years
Applications coming for holding next meeting of &quot;3 + 3&quot; platform - Russian Foreign Ministry
Applications coming for holding next meeting of "3 + 3" platform - Russian Foreign Ministry
Armenia interested and ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
Armenia interested and ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Gasoline prices to consolidate below 2022 levels over next 4 years Oil&Gas 11:16
Ministry discloses number of ships received by Turkish ports in Jan. 2022 Turkey 11:13
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in January 2022 Turkey 11:13
Baiterek National Management Holding increases financing for Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector Business 11:08
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 11:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 14 Finance 11:03
Clariant delays 2021 results on accounting probe Europe 10:59
Veyseloglu Group of Companies Announces İts Monthly Retail Price İndex Economy 10:58
India’s blueprint to be a $40 trn powerhouse by 2047 will be ready this week Other News 10:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:51
There must be peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:44
India, Sri Lanka conclude 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune Other News 10:37
Georgia's Agency for State Property talks finished projects, 2022 plans Georgia 10:26
1,125,127 people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:21
Uzbekistan increasing amount of built power lines countrywide Uzbekistan 10:20
Turkmenistan ends 2021 with highest gas production in 30 years Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 14 Oil&Gas 10:13
New residential complex in Aghdam to be built in nearly 1,5-2 years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:11
Iran discloses number of ships carrying essential goods to country's ports Transport 10:10
Azerbaijan to begin repair work in Aghdam Juma mosque in March - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:07
Azerbaijan already has 5 residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are launching activities - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 09:57
Oil prices climb more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears Oil&Gas 09:53
TAP presents proposals for expanding capacity Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkey's soft financial policy may fix inflation rate at high level - Fitch Ratings Turkey 09:52
Iranian currency rates for February 14 Finance 09:43
Georgia's imports of fuel and lubricants from Kazakhstan plummet Georgia 09:42
Presidential election campaign starts in Turkmenistan Business 09:41
Uzbekistan shares data on exports of processed fruit and vegetables for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:34
Kazakhstan's oil company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 09:34
Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia Georgia 09:28
Turkey reveals cargo, passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport for January 2022 Turkey 09:21
Iran’s PMO sees increase in port operations at Noshahr Port Transport 09:21
Iran shares data on its trade turnover with Oman Business 09:20
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector for past week Transport 09:15
Turkmen branch of Russia's Tatneft opens tender on truck crane services Tenders 09:06
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran's Anzali port down Transport 09:02
Law on ratification of Shusha Declaration comes into force in Turkey Turkey 09:00
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC Other News 08:26
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO) Economy 08:00
IAEA experts arrive in Japan to inspect Fukushima water release plan - agency Other News 07:39
U.S. F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE following Houthi attacks Arab World 07:18
Arab Coalition asks civilians in ministries in Yemen's Sanaa to evacuate Arab World 06:34
At least 4 dead, 22 wounded in bus accident in southern Bolivia Other News 05:58
Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15 Other News 05:16
Pele returns to hospital for cancer treatment World 04:33
Missing Afghan women activists released: UN Other News 03:52
U.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters US 03:10
UN Libya adviser urges all parties to preserve calm Arab World 02:18
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine World 01:45
Iran keen to increase shrimp farming Business 01:11
Georgia’s oil imports from Turkmenistan almost triple Georgia 00:42
Swiss reject ban on animal testing in referendum World 13 February 23:38
6.2-magnitude quake hits Georgia Georgia 13 February 22:50
Top Taliban delegation in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid Arab World 13 February 22:06
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA Russia 13 February 21:27
Bangladesh releases draft rules to regulate OTT, based on India's IT norms Other News 13 February 20:50
Italian Foreign Ministry proposes to replace Russian gas with fuel from Azerbaijan Economy 13 February 20:41
We successfully started the year - head coach of Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team Society 13 February 20:08
Italy wants to increase gas imports through TAP to 10 billion cubic meters - Secretary of State Oil&Gas 13 February 20:04
Four officials of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry arrested Azerbaijan 13 February 19:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 February 19:12
Passenger transportation in Iran up Transport 13 February 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 6,841 more COVID-19 cases, 6,722 recoveries Society 13 February 19:05
German president re-elected for another term Europe 13 February 18:26
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 13 February 18:23
Turkish gymnasts rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 18:19
Athletes of Belarus rank first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 18:18
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova Society 13 February 17:57
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 13 February 17:50
Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai Turkey 13 February 17:30
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway Politics 13 February 17:20
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi Politics 13 February 17:19
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/10 kV “Aghjabadi” substation (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 17:18
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark” (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 17:17
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghjabadi district Politics 13 February 17:05
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghjabadi district Politics 13 February 16:58
Australia to provide over $11 mn under 'Maitri Scholars Program' for Indian students: FM Marise Payne Other News 13 February 16:42
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Imaret complex (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 16:10
AGF Trophy Cup awarded within FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 16:07
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at headquarters of special representative office of President (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 15:59
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Aghdam Central Hospital Politics 13 February 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view ongoing restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 15:52
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of new residential complex consisting of 209 apartments in Aghdam Politics 13 February 15:49
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Park Forest Hotel Aghdam Politics 13 February 15:47
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of enterprises in Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 15:44
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 15:39
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program (PHOTO) Society 13 February 15:37
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghdam district Politics 13 February 15:20
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 13 February 15:19
Athlete of Belarus ranks first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 13 February 15:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 13 February 14:50
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 14:37
FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13 February 14:25
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began Russia 13 February 14:09
Competitions always at high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city – gymnast of Belarus Society 13 February 14:02
Baku names finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program among men Society 13 February 13:32
Iran sees increase in exports from Markazi Province Business 13 February 12:45
All news