Gas prices in Europe falling below $800/1,000 cubic meters — market data

Natural gas prices in Europe fell below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session for the first time since December 31, 2022, according to ICE data, Trend reports citing TASS.

March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to $798.9 per 1,000 cubic meters or 68 euro per MWh.

Gas prices lost over 15% from the trading session’s start.