Lack of investment in gas will make it unaffordable - GECF

With the world deeply mired in an uncertain environment, lack of investment in gas will add to the range of uncertainty surrounding the energy transition, said Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Trend reports.

Speaking at the annual IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks, Hamel also made the case for the developing world’s rising appetite for affordable, cleaner, and reliable source of energy.

“The natural gas industry is capital intensive, with long lead times and payback periods. It warrants policy and regulation stability. It also demands fair value and equitable risk-sharing among all stakeholders to sustain the security of demand, as well as the security of supply,” he said.

“No doubt, a lack of investment today will render gas unaffordable tomorrow,” while adding “Let us be reminded that presently more than three billion people still lack access to clean fuels for cooking.”

According to the GECF official, natural gas is distinguished for providing stability and backup to power systems, particularly when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

“In addition, gas markets today are more global and interconnected than ever, driven by LNG trade expansion, and increased financialisation and diversity of actors,” he added.

