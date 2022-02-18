Oil prices fall amid Iran talks, Ukraine crisis
Oil prices dropped on Thursday as investors assessed geopolitical risks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery lost 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 2 percent, to settle at 91.76 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery decreased 1.84 dollars, or 1.9 percent, to close at 92.97 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
"Oil prices have been extremely volatile for days," as the market was caught between Ukraine crisis and Iran news, Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Thursday in a note.
"Reports that the U.S. and Iran were about to reach agreement in the ongoing nuclear talks" caused prices to slide, he said.
