Kazakhstan reveals several digital mining farms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Employees of the territorial departments of Kazakhstan’s Committee of Nuclear and Energy Supervision and Control under the Energy Ministry conducted inspections to identify digital mining facilities, Trend reports via the ministry.

As a result of the inspections carried out with the participation of representatives of law enforcement and other interested state bodies (mobile teams) over the past five days, the teams have identified and stopped 13 mining farms with a total power consumption of 202 MW.

Below, the results of the work of mobile groups on the revealed facts of the activity of digital mining objects are presented in more detail.

The fact of activities on digital mining with a total capacity of 31.3 MW was revealed in the Karaganda region, 22 MW in the Pavlodar region, and 3.28 MW in the Turkestan region.

At the same time, activities on digital mining with a total capacity of 1.03 MW were found in the Akmola region, 0.82 MW in the Kostanay region, 1.8 MW in Nur-Sultan, 3.5 MW – in Almaty, and four MW – in Shymkent cities.

Self-restrictions were also introduced in the West Kazakhstan region for digital mining with a total capacity of 91 MW, and in the Karaganda region - 44 MW.

The work of the mobile teams to identify and disconnect mining farms from the electrical networks will continue, and the authorized bodies are also carrying out operational and investigative measures on the identified mining farms.