Brent oil price on ICE surpasses $97/barrel first time since September 2014
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April 2022 delivery gained 2.19% on London's ICE on Tuesday, reaching $97.48 per barrel, according to trading data as of 04:35 am Moscow time, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
As of 04:38 am, the price of Brent oil was up by 2.34% at $97.62 per barrel. The price of Brent crude oil was last above $97 per barrel in September 2014.
The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April 2022 delivery was up by 3.41% at $93.29 per barrel, according to trading data as of 04:43 am Moscow time.
