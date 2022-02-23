ICGB applies for certification as independent transmission operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

The project company ICGB, which is responsible for the implementation of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, has started the certification procedure to become an independent transmission network operator, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The relevant documents were submitted on 16 February and should be reviewed by the Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). A similar application has been submitted to the national energy regulator of Greece - RAE.

Following the commissioning of the interconnector, scheduled for July this year, ICGB will become the pipeline’s operator. This requires prior certification of the company as an independent transmission system operator.

The procedure for certification as an independent transmission operator is one of the key administrative steps that precede the commissioning of the pipeline. As a future natural gas transmission operator, ICGB must ensure that it does not allow non-competitive or discriminatory behavior. To this end, it is necessary to develop a new management model of the company, including the adoption of a new set of corporate rules, policies and procedures and the introduction of a two-tier management system with a board of directors and supervisory board.

The national energy regulators of Bulgaria and Greece are to consider and assess the practical effect of the new rules and procedures envisaged to function within the project company, and then issue a joint certification decision. The decision is to be issued within up to 4 months from the submission of the documents and is subject to review by the European Commission.

The maximum possible duration of the whole certification procedure is up to 6 months from the date of submission. Given the strategic importance of the IGB project, the shareholders of the project company rely on the will of the national regulators to consider the application within a shorter period of time.

