SOCAR Energy Ukraine talks on fuel supplies to filling stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Under the current emergency situation in Ukraine, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan’s state oil company, is not able to promptly transport fuel to all filling stations, Trend reports citing the company.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to order fuel online. Clients can pay at filling stations both in cash and with a bank card, provided the payment systems are stable. It is important to note that part of the filling station serves exclusively ambulances and vehicles of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” the company.

SOCAR operates in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which was established in December 2009. The main activity of the company is the wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products, wholesale of natural gas and aviation fuel.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn