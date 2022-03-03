EU increasing LNG imports to have enough energy through this heating season - Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

The European Union is increasing its supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) to ensure that it has enough through this heating season, European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said during her visit to Romania, Trend reports.

“We’re working to diversify our energy supplies. We are doubling down on renewables, which are the smartest and the cleanest solution to create independence from Russian energy sources. We need to get independent from Russian oil, gas and coal. Our resolve to go forward in this case is stronger than ever,” she said.

European imports of liquefied natural gas climbed to a monthly record in January 2022, according to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), with at least 8.1 million tons arriving at the 37 European terminals.

The gas price in Europe has updated its historical maximum on March 3 rising to almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London Stock Exchange ICE.

