Rise in oil prices to affect economies of exporting countries, including Azerbaijan - expert

Oil&Gas 3 March 2022 19:03 (UTC+04:00)
Rise in oil prices to affect economies of exporting countries, including Azerbaijan - expert
Intensive talks of Iranian delegation continue in Vienna
Intensive talks of Iranian delegation continue in Vienna
IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues
IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues
Possible Vienna agreement would affect Iran's nuclear enrichment - IAEO head
Possible Vienna agreement would affect Iran's nuclear enrichment - IAEO head
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talk with President of Moldova Politics 19:28
Turkey didn't provide Bayraktar drones in aid to Ukraine - MFA Turkey 19:17
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 19:16
Georgia receives first batch of medicines from Turkey Georgia 19:11
KfW eyes launching new joint program in Georgia’s energy sector in 2022 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 19:11
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for March 3 Uzbekistan 19:11
Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations begins Europe 19:10
Excellent infrastructure created in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - Austrian athletes Society 19:09
Turkmenistan to continue using potential of private sector in all economic sectors Turkmenistan 19:06
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 19:04
Rise in oil prices to affect economies of exporting countries, including Azerbaijan - expert Oil&Gas 19:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:47
Azerbaijan confirms 570 more COVID-19 cases, 1,784 recoveries Society 18:42
European Commission approves provision of financial assistance to Ukraine Europe 18:34
Kazakhstan considers increasing tax rates on mining operations Kazakhstan 18:30
Azerbaijan discloses share of Android devices on local market for February 2022 ICT 18:20
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro to purchase computers via tender Tenders 18:19
Azerbaijan Migration Service opens tender for overhaul of machinery and equipment Economy 18:18
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:17
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Russia Europe 18:17
Azerbaijani branch of United Enterprises International Limited announces liquidation Economy 18:17
Turkmenistan to strengthen inspection of imported goods Turkmenistan 18:16
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of office equipment Tenders 18:01
UK Ambassador visits training center of Azerbaijan's ANAMA (PHOTO) Society 18:01
Azerbaijan reveals most sought-after mobile devices in local market ICT 18:00
IAF will demonstrate capabilities at exercise 'Vayu Shakti' in Pokharan Other News 17:55
NDRF sends blankets, sleeping mats, other relief material to Ukraine Other News 17:55
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:52
Azerbaijan names most popular browsers for February 2022 ICT 17:46
Israeli airline El Al narrows losses in quarter as tourism resumes Israel 17:46
All conditions created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena – US gymnasts Society 17:39
India's exports rise 22.36 per cent to $33.81 billion in February Other News 17:36
EU reacts to IEA plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas Oil&Gas 17:34
Volkswagen Group to stop production of vehicles in Russia Russia 17:33
Azerbaijan talks cybersecurity level for early 2022 ICT 17:28
Georgia’s PM signs country’s application for EU membership Georgia 17:24
European Commission provides macro-financial assistance to Ukraine Finance 17:19
Turkmenistan eyes to sow its eastern lands with spring vegetables, melons and gourds Business 17:17
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 17:17
SOCAR Marine starts fuel sales in Turkey’s domestic market Oil&Gas 17:14
Kazakhstan’s April liabilities within OPEC+ deal unveiled ICT 16:56
Ukrainian delegation heading for talks with Russia Europe 16:56
Georgia talks increasing exports to Saudi Arabia Georgia 16:50
EU may cut Russian gas supplies by 1/3 within one year – IEA guidelines Oil&Gas 16:48
Kazakhstan talks ongoing big projects jointly with Russia Kazakhstan 16:34
Great atmosphere reigns in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - British athletes Society 16:31
Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier to launch flights to Azerbaijan's Baku Tourism 16:30
UK's Anglo Asian Mining discovers new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 16:29
Group of Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine leaves Istanbul, heading for Baku Politics 16:15
US considers Turkmenistan promising for high-tech development Turkmenistan 16:14
Mortar units of Azerbaijani Army conduct target practice exercises (VIDEO) Society 16:01
Several foreign companies leave Russia under immense pressure - Russia's FM Russia 15:49
Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan increases Kazakhstan 15:43
First group of foreign volunteers arrives in Ukraine - President Zelenskyy Europe 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on cooperation with Turkey on food security Politics 15:18
Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia appeals to citizens evacuated from Ukraine Society 15:12
Uzbekistan eyes to expand partnership with UN Counter-Terrorism Office Uzbekistan 15:10
Iran’s PMO records surge in port operations at Bandar Lengeh port Transport 15:09
Profit of Kazakhstan Railways for 2021 announced Transport 14:58
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Refining Company launches new wharf Oil&Gas 14:53
Gas price in Europe hits all-time high reaching almost $2,280 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 14:47
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:45
President Ilham Aliyev received Speaker of National Assembly of Tajikistan (VIDEO) Politics 14:45
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling slightly Finance 14:42
ABADA names number of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine Society 14:41
Iran's TEDPIX index dips Finance 14:32
OneWeb to suspend all launches from Baikonur Kazakhstan 14:12
EU increasing LNG imports to have enough energy through this heating season - Ursula von der Leyen Oil&Gas 14:08
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to be held on March 3 - Russia's FM Russia 14:04
Iran to increase labor force and capital productivity - deputy minister Business 14:03
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces discloses death toll among Russian servicemen Europe 14:01
No Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv - Russia's FM Russia 13:55
Iranian president issues decree to support auto industry Business 13:49
Azerbaijan names number of blocked malware attempts since early 2022 ICT 13:41
Iran boasts high-value plans to collect flare gas – NIOC Oil&Gas 13:39
Iran claims to reach maximum oil extraction level as soon as nuclear talks yield results Oil&Gas 13:38
From now on Baku will develop on basis of single architectural concept - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:35
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF Society 13:34
EU to deploy at least €500M in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine Europe 13:31
Illegal construction must be stopped - President Ilham Aliyev appeals to entrepreneurs Politics 13:27
Turkmen Economic Society announces tender for repair work Tenders 13:27
Evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures - Azerbaijan rep to UN Politics 13:26
Azerbaijan talks sharp decrease in insurance payments Economy 13:24
Azerbaijani people are great, ancient, talented people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:23
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 13:21
There was time when ugly and awkward buildings were constructed throughout Baku - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:19
Number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine for Moldova disclosed Politics 13:19
Armenia to carry out geodesic work for building its section on Zangazur corridor Armenia 13:17
I personally monitor protection of historical image of Icharishahar - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:16
Russian president submits protocol on amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement to State Duma Russia 13:16
Azerbaijani Central Bank holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 13:11
Pursuit of profit does not mean that we should spoil our unique city with such ugly-looking buildings - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
There is no place like Icharishahar elsewhere in the world - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iranian companies sign several contracts for collection of flare gas Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani athletes rank third at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 13:05
Galt & Taggart expects Georgia’s imports from Russia, Ukraine to drop Georgia 12:28
Iran keen to further increase cooperation with Tajikistan Business 12:27
Germany intends to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine Europe 12:23
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum names new head Oil&Gas 12:22
All news