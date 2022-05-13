South East Asia’s gas demand to more than double by 2050 - GECF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. South East Asia’s gas demand in the region is expected to more than double to 350 bcm by 2050, said secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel, Trend reports.

He was delivering a keynote at a G20 Webinar Event on ‘Escalating the Role of Gas in Energy Transition’ via videoconference.

Hamel pointed out that power generation will be the main driver for natural gas, as electricity demand will almost triple, propelled by urbanization, rising income and cooling requirements.

“The continuing development of LNG-to-power supply chains and interconnectivity will be key factors, facilitating the lure of LNG into the region that will bridge the widening gap between gas production and growing demand,” added the GECF secretary general.

He drew the attention of senior G20 and Southeast Asian energy experts that natural gas offers the balanced solution that the world seeks to achieve sustainable development goals in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

“The increasing pace of global energy transitions and advancement of modern technologies, which unleash great potential of natural gas as a viable fuel, to enhance global energy security, eradicate energy poverty, and build flexible, resilient and sustainable energy systems, in synergy with other energy sources. Natural gas has a crucial role in satisfying growing energy needs, whilst contributing to air quality improvement and climate change mitigation; its share in the global energy mix is expected to increase from 23 percent to 27 percent by 2050.The growing global needs for natural gas can only be met if investments are made in a timely manner. To this end, the GECF calls for policy support, stability and predictability,” Hamel explained.

Citing figures from the GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050, the official said upstream investment requirements in natural gas amounts to $7.5 trillion, an enormous amount of funding especially since the GECF expects nearly 75 percent of global gas output in 2050 to come from new projects.

According to him, technologies that lead to promising energy carriers such as hydrogen or decarbonize gas such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) need a policy push but also “the transfer of experience and best practices to help the developing world.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn